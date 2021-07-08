




































































 




   

   









Politicians, groups warned vs display of tarps in COVID-19 vaccine sites
Residents of Marikina City line up for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at mega vaccination site in Marikina Sports Center on July 8, 2021.
                            (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2021 - 2:31pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic task force on Thursday warned political groups against putting up their materials in COVID-19 vaccination sites, saying no one should take credit for the country's inoculation program. 



Chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said they are looking into reports of vaccination areas plastered with posters and tarpaulins carrying the names of politicians and groups.



He added they are now working with the Department of the Interior and Local Government on the matter.



"We would like to remind them to restraint themselves and refrain from posting ads in vaccination sites," said Galvez in a statement, "as these may be misinterpreted by the general public as political agenda to further personal interest."



The Philippines has long been plagued by the problem of politicians seemingly taking credit for government projects which are, essentially, funded by taxpayers' money.



Several measures have been filed in the legislature to prohibit this, but none has been passed to date. 



Galvez's warning came as election season in the country approaches. The filing of candidacies is set on October this year, but campaign period would begin by February 2022. 



Election Day is on May 9, 2022. 



"This program should not be politicized in any way," Galvez continued, "because its main objectives are to protect our people against the disease, save lives, and bring a greater sense of normalcy to our people as we revive our economy."



He urged groups to stop using the vaccination program to score political gains, and instead direct energies to encourage more Filipinos to get the jab. 



By July 7, official figures showed there are now 4.41% of Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19, or 3,089,976. 



Some 13.43%, meanwhile, have received their first dose, or 9,399,801. 



The government is targeting to inoculate up to 70 million this year to meet herd immunity. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

