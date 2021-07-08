




































































 




   

   









19 of 49 soldiers who died in crash identified
In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021 and received from the Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu), rescue workers arrive as smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province, near southern island of Mindanao.
Handout / Joint Task Force-Sulu / AFP

                     

                        

                           
19 of 49 soldiers who died in crash identified

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michael Punongbayan (The Philippine Star) - July 8, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) released yesterday the names of 19 military personnel among the 49 who died in the C-130 plane crash in Patikul, Sulu last Sunday.



On the list of fatalities were Majors Emmanuel Makalintal and Michael Vincent Benolerao, First Lieutenant Joseph Hintay, Technical Sergeants Mark Anthony Agana and Donald Badoy, Staff Sergeants Jan Neil Macapaz and Michael Bulalaque and Sergeant Jack Navarro, all from the Philippine Air Force (PAF).



Also confirmed dead were Capt. Higello Emeterio from the AFP Medical Corps and First Lieutenant Sheena Alexandria Tato from the AFP Nurse Corps.



From the Philippine Army, those identified were Sergeant Butch Maestro, Privates First Class Christopher Rollon and Felixzalday Provido, Privates Raymar Carmona, Vic Monera, Mark Nash Lumanta, Jomar Gabas, Marcelino Alquisar and Mel Mark Angana.



The AFP has transported 11 of them – Captain Emeterio, Sgt. Maestro, T/Sg. Agana, PFC Rollon, PFC Provido and Privates Gabas, Alquisar, Lumanta, Angana, Carmona and Monera – to their respective hometowns.



Yesterday, the remains of 1st Lt. Tato were being transported via C295 aircraft while the others already identified were being prepared for air and land transport to their respective hometowns.



Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, AFP chief of staff, said efforts are still focused on identifying the 30 other bodies pulled out of the wreckage of Sunday’s crash, which has been a challenge since some of them were burned beyond recognition.



“Since the other day, burn experts sent by Mayor Sara Duterte and our partners in the Philippine National Police – the SOCO (Scene of the Crime Operatives) – have been helping examine and recognize the bodies,” Sobejana said in an interview with GMA News.



Sobejana also clarified only 49 military personnel and not 50 – as earlier reported – are confirmed dead from the accident. Three civilians on the ground were also killed as a result of the accident.



Not overloaded



Amid speculations over the cause of the crash, the PAF gave assurance yesterday that the C-130 cargo plane was not overloaded when it ploughed into the ground and burst into flames in Patikul, just off a cliff from the runway of the Jolo Airport.



“It was well within the operational limits and capacity when it left Laguindingan Airport with 96 passengers compared to its maximum capacity of 120 passengers,” said Lt. Col. Maynard Marino, PAF spokesman.



“This is contrary to the circulating rumor that the aircraft was overloaded,” he added.



Marino said there were 12 PAF personnel together with 84 Army troopers on board the aircraft. The 12 PAF personnel were three pilots, five crew members, three S-7 team members and one other passenger.



At present, members of the PAF’s 220th Airlift Wing Aircraft Accident Investigation Board are on site investigating the crash.



The team, Marino said, is composed of personnel of various specializations like pilots, maintenance, medical and other technical fields who are gathering evidence and conducting interviews, among others, to determine the cause of the accident.



For his part, Sobejana said: “Our people can be assured of the AFP’s transparency. However, the investigation process takes time. All factors are being considered in our deliberate efforts to ensure the accuracy of the findings.”



Condolences



Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Allen Paredes, PAF commanding general, recognized the sacrifices and dedication of all soldiers and airmen who perished last Sunday.



He also assured the families of the PAF casualties of assistance and expressed his condolences to them.



United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III also offered condolences to the victims’ families and help in the investigation of the crash involving an aircraft acquired by the AFP from the US six months ago.



Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Austin extended his condolences through a phone call to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Tuesday.



Kirby said both leaders closed the call by reaffirming their commitment to further strengthen the US-Philippines alliance.



Soldier-athletes Eumir Felix Marcial and Hidilyn Diaz said they are dedicating their stints in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics in honor of their comrades who died and were injured in the crash.



At the House of Representatives, two congressmen are donating P5 million to victims of the tragedy.



House accounts committee chair Paolo Duterte and appropriations committee chair Eric Yap raised the fund from their own pockets and donations from friends in the business sector.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

