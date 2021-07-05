




































































 




   

   









Philippines reports more cases from COVID-19 variants
Passengers of EDSA carousel bus in Monumento, Caloocan take the bus for free for the last time as Bayanihan 2 which provided funds for the carousel and subsidized the fare of frontliners expired on June 30, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Philippines reports more cases from COVID-19 variants

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 9:43pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health officials on Monday said they detected more cases of COVID-19 variants in the country, including two of the Delta variant which is feared to be more transmissible. 



The agency reported that the two individuals who contracted the Delta were Filipinos from overseas who had a travel history from Saudi Arabia. They arrived in Manila on May 29, and have since recovered. 





Delta was first identified in India, and is seen to be driving a new surge in infections even in countries with high vaccination coverage. 



World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that it has been detected in 85 countries, and is "spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations."



Only 2.6% of the targeted population at home have completed their COVID-19 vaccine — or 2.86 million, and 8.83 million with their initial dose.



The development brings the number of Delta variant infections in the Philippines to 19, with zero active cases. Some 18 had recovered and one had died. 



Apart from it, the Department of Health said 132 more cases of the Alpha variant, first seen in the United Kingdom, were detected at home. 



Some seven individuals remain as active cases, with 1,163 recovered and 47 deceased. 



 






 



There were also 119 additional cases of the Beta variant, which was originally detected in South Africa. Its active cases in the Philippines have stood at 12 with 1,327 recovered, and 47 dead as well.



DOH continued that they saw three more cases of the Theta variant, which was first detected in the country.



"[It] is not identified as a variant of concern," the agency said, "since more data is needed to conclude whether the variant will have significant public health implications."



There is one active case from Theta, with 163 recovered and two deaths.



Measures



Health authorities sought to remind that public health protocols should continue to be followed, even by fully vaccinated individuals.



Mass gatherings are still discouraged, regardless of vaccination status, "as these are the main drivers of outbreaks among unvaccinated persons in countries with relatively high vaccination rates."



OCTA Research, the independent panel of experts studying the Philippines' COVID-19 picture, has said that herd immunity can be reached within the "NCR Plus 8" by December, but the Delta variant could change that forecast. 



Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, O.P. told dzMM on June 27 that government should not let its guard down despite improving picture in the capital region.



Aside from Delta, he said countries are also seeing the spread of "Delta Plus," a sub-lineage of that variant that has shown evidence, too, of resisting some vaccines. 



The detection of COVID-19 variants in the Philippines has led government to halt entry of travelers from select countries. 



Restrictions on those coming from India, Pakisan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, and Oman, were extended until July 15. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico and Agence France Presse


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: May 30, 2021 - 5:13pm                           


                           

                              
A thread on new variants of SARS-CoV-2 reported in the Philippines.

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 30, 2021 - 5:13pm                              


                              
Another nine UK variant cases of COVID19 were detected in Kalinga prompting the Kalinga Provincial Health Office to reiterate to the public to maintain vigilance and strictly compliance to health protocols.



According to the Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit of the Center for Health Development Cordillera, the newly identified cases were from the five towns, one each from Rizal, Pasil, Tanudan and Lubuagan. Four cases meanwhile were detected in Kalinga's capital, Tabuk City.



Kalinga has logged a total of 19 UK variant cases since it got into the country last January 2021. —  The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

                           

                           

                              

                                 May 29, 2021 - 3:37pm                              


                              
The Department of Health announces new cases of the following variants detected in the Philippines:



    
	
  • 1 B.1.617.2 (Indian) variant,
    • 
	
  • 104 B.1.1.7 (UK) variant
    • 
	
  • 137 B.1.351 (South Africa) variant,
    • 
	
  • 4 P.3 variant
    • 


                           

                           

                              

                                 May 15, 2021 - 5:41pm                              


                              
The Department of Health records an additional 10 cases of B.1.617.2 or the variant first detected in India. As of this writing, 12 cases of this variant have been detected in the Philippines. 

                           

                           

                              

                                 March 22, 2021 - 12:43pm                              


                              
New variants of COVID-19, such as those first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, have been detected in all Metro Manila cities.



Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire says the variants have contributed to the spike in the number of cases in the capital region.

                           

                           

                              

                                 March 17, 2021 - 9:28am                              


                              
COVID-19 variants first detected in the Philippines have reached the United Kingdom.



In its latest update, Public Health England announces it has identified two cases of the variant P.3 in England.



"One of the cases is linked with international travel and the other is currently under investigation. All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken," it says.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
