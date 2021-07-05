Philippines reports more cases from COVID-19 variants

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine health officials on Monday said they detected more cases of COVID-19 variants in the country, including two of the Delta variant which is feared to be more transmissible.

The agency reported that the two individuals who contracted the Delta were Filipinos from overseas who had a travel history from Saudi Arabia. They arrived in Manila on May 29, and have since recovered.

Delta was first identified in India, and is seen to be driving a new surge in infections even in countries with high vaccination coverage.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that it has been detected in 85 countries, and is "spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations."

Only 2.6% of the targeted population at home have completed their COVID-19 vaccine — or 2.86 million, and 8.83 million with their initial dose.

The development brings the number of Delta variant infections in the Philippines to 19, with zero active cases. Some 18 had recovered and one had died.

Apart from it, the Department of Health said 132 more cases of the Alpha variant, first seen in the United Kingdom, were detected at home.

Some seven individuals remain as active cases, with 1,163 recovered and 47 deceased.

There were also 119 additional cases of the Beta variant, which was originally detected in South Africa. Its active cases in the Philippines have stood at 12 with 1,327 recovered, and 47 dead as well.

DOH continued that they saw three more cases of the Theta variant, which was first detected in the country.

"[It] is not identified as a variant of concern," the agency said, "since more data is needed to conclude whether the variant will have significant public health implications."

There is one active case from Theta, with 163 recovered and two deaths.

Measures

Health authorities sought to remind that public health protocols should continue to be followed, even by fully vaccinated individuals.

Mass gatherings are still discouraged, regardless of vaccination status, "as these are the main drivers of outbreaks among unvaccinated persons in countries with relatively high vaccination rates."

OCTA Research, the independent panel of experts studying the Philippines' COVID-19 picture, has said that herd immunity can be reached within the "NCR Plus 8" by December, but the Delta variant could change that forecast.

Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, O.P. told dzMM on June 27 that government should not let its guard down despite improving picture in the capital region.

Aside from Delta, he said countries are also seeing the spread of "Delta Plus," a sub-lineage of that variant that has shown evidence, too, of resisting some vaccines.

The detection of COVID-19 variants in the Philippines has led government to halt entry of travelers from select countries.

Restrictions on those coming from India, Pakisan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, and Oman, were extended until July 15. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico and Agence France Presse