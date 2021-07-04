OCTA warns vs complacency for persons with initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine
MANILA, Philippines — An OCTA Research fellow on Sunday warned against complacency for those with initial shots of their COVID-19 vaccine, saying their protection against the virus remains incomplete.
Four months of inoculation efforts have yielded over 10 million doses administered, with at least 7.53 million fully vaccinated and 2.52 million with their first.
Prof. Guido David told DZMM's "Teleradyo," that while 8% in Metro Manila are already complete with their shots, that number remains small from the target of 25 to 30% before easing more curbs.
"Perhaps those with first dose feel that their protection is already guaranteed and they are going out as if it was the old normal," he said in Filipino. "And that is not the case."
David sought to explain that other countries with high vaccination rates recently saw an uptick in infections.
He said the new cases there usually come from those with just their initial shot and the unvaccinated.
"We should take care and follow guidelines for us not to cause a surge," he added. "Because those who would be hit are the ones with just their first dose or those not yet vaccinated."
The OCTA fellow said the effect of vaccinations in the country are still small given only a fraction of the population have been inoculated.
In the United States, he said efforts began to produce results after covering 25 to 30% of their people.
But, David said vaccinations have been able to reduce case fatality rates, with the jabs reaching senior citizens and those with comorbidities.
"So that's what we are seeing," he added. "It is still a slight effect but we're saving more lives now...if our senior citizens are 100% protected, we don't have to worry as much."
Sec. Vince Dizon, the country's testing czar, had told a government briefing last week that there are now 11 million vaccine doses administered.
The breakdown on those completely vaccinated and with their first dose were not clear, however.
But as of June 27, there were 2,288,221 elderly individuals with their two doses, and 672,602 with their first.
There were also 2,566,460 persons with comorbidities complete with their shots, and 710,846 with their initial.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 has finalized protocols for fully vaccinated individuals:
- Intrazonal travel for fully vaccinated senior citizens within areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed, subject to presentation of vaccination card or certificate of quarantine completion.
- The presentation of a COVID-19 domestic vaccination card shall be sufficient alternatives to any testing requirement for interzonal travel.
- The traveler needs to undergo health and exposure screening upon arrival in the destination.
- In case fully vaccinated individuals are close contacts of COVID-19 cases they may undergo a 7-day quarantine.
- No testing and quarantine shall be required for close contacts who may have been traced beyond the 7th day from the last exposure and who remained asymptomatic.
One million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to the Philippines this July, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company says.
This will be followed by additional deliveries in the weeks and months following.
"The latest delivery estimates for the Philippines demonstrate our continuing partnership with COVAX, the national government, Department of Health, local government units, and the private sector, working together to help heal the nation," AstraZeneca Philippines country president Lotis Ramin says.
Japan will donate 1 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines.
Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko says the vaccine shipment is expected to arrive in Manila on July 8.
"We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. Stay tuned!" the Japanese envoy says on Twitter.
Efforts to reach "population protection" will be ramped up to 8 million vaccinations a month, says vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. at the taped Malacañang meeting aired Monday night.
This is after the country has achieved 5 million vaccinations a month, owing to the sustained arrivals of COVID-19 vaccine shipments in recent weeks.
Galvez reports that on June 29, some 99,600 more doses of Moderna will be delivered, after the arrival of the initial 249,600 doses on June 27. — with reports from Christian Deiparine
The Taguig City government says they are temporarily suspending inoculation for the first and second dose of Sinovac starting Monday until further notice.
"As of 12 noon, June 28, the DOH has yet to authorize the use of the vaccines we currently have in our cold chain facility; thus the need for cancellation of vaccination schedules," the Taguig LGU says.
"Rest assured that those who have not been vaccinated but are scheduled for today will be prioritized to be scheduled at the soonest available time," it adds.
