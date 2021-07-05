




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Sandiganbayan clears Revilla of graft in pork barrel cases
Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla all smiles as he leaves Sandiganbayan on the morning of Dec. 7, 2018. 
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
Sandiganbayan clears Revilla of graft in pork barrel cases

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2021 - 3:38pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan has cleared Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. of his remaining graft cases in relation to his alleged participation in the Priority Development Assistance Fund scam or the pork barrel scam.



The Sandiganbayan Special First Division on July 1 dismissed 16 counts of graft cases against Revilla on grounds of insufficiency of evidence against him. The anti-graft court granted his demurrer to evidence, which led to the junking of the case without the defense needing to present evidence.





The court also dismissed the case against Revilla’s aide, Richard Cambe, by reason of his death.



“The bonds posted by accused Revilla re hereby ordered released, subject to the usual accounting and auditing procedures. The Hold Departure Order issued against them are also set aside and declared functus officio,” the ruling read.






The court however denied the demurrer to evidence filed by Janet Lim-Napoles, alleged brains behind the pork barrel scam. This means that Napoles will continue to stand trial in this case.



The Sandiganbayan said that Napoles’ arguments in her pleading “are simply a rehash of the arguments she raised in her Motion to Suppress Evidence and the Motion for Reconsideration, which were both previously resolved by this Court.”



Associate Justice Geraldine Faith Econg penned the ruling, with concurrences from Associate Justices Rafael Lagos and Edgardo Caldona. Associate Justices Efren Dela Cruz and Bayani Jacinto dissented in the grant of Revilla’s demurrer.



RELATED: JBC nominates 9 for SC post



Letters merely recommendatory



The Sandiganbayan Special First Division in December 2018 cleared Revilla of plunder charge filed over misuse of over P224.5 million worth of public funds. The anti-graft court convicted Cambe and Napoles.



Revilla has since staged a successful political comeback and is currently an incumbent senator.



Revilla cited this acquittal in his demurrer to evidence, as he argued that the over acts alleged in the graft cases are the same with the dismissed plunder case, “hence, he should not have been separately charged for violation of Section 3(e) of [Republic Act 3019].”



The senator also said it was not proven that he endorsed Napoles’ non-governmental organization and he repeatedly received kickbacks from the businesswoman. This, Revilla said, shows that there is no overt act to “manifest partiality” or “evident bad faith.” He added that the prosecution failed to prove that he conspired with his co-accused.



During trial, the prosecution presented 11 endorsement letters, where NGOs created following Napoles’ instructions were named, signed by Revilla or his aide Cambe.



The Sandiganbayan looked unto the words of the said letters and held that these were merely recommendatory and did not compel the implementing agencies to award the project to the cited agencies.



“The choice of the NGO to implement the project still rests with the Implementing Agency,” it said.



The Sandiganbayan also pointed out that Revilla and Cambe do not have the power to award or accredit the project. “Therefore, the element of ‘giving unwarranted benefit’ required under Section 3(e) RA 3019 is not present,” it added.



Kickbacks?



The prosecution cited in their case that deposits were made into the bank account of Revilla, his wife and his child within the 30 days that the alleged “kickback” that prosecution witness Benhur Luy told the court of.



But the Sandiganbayan said the prosecution failed to establish that Revilla’s wife did not have her own independent source of income not did it present evidence that the senator did not have other sources of income from 2006-2009 aside from his work as a lawmaker.



“The glaring absence of evidence proving that accused Revilla directly received the proceeds from the PDAF projects or any money from accused Napoles that motivated him to give her and her NGOs unwarranted advantage to the detriment of the government, cannot be ignored by this Court,” it added.



“The continued lack of evidence that would prove beyond reasonable doubt accused Revilla’s involvement in these PDAF transactions leads to a conclusion from different in the plunder case,” the ruling further read. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Elizabeth Marcelo


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BONG REVILLA
                                                      JANET LIM-NAPOLES
                                                      PDAF
                                                      PORK BARREL SCAM
                                                      SANDIGANBAYAN
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: July 5, 2021 - 1:48pm                           


                           

                              
Former Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. arrives at the Sandiganbayan for the promulgation of the decision on his plunder case in connection with the pork barrel fund scam.



Revilla is accused of receiving P224.5 million in kickbacks for allocating his Priority Development Assistance Fund or pork barrel to fake foundations owned by alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles.



 



                           

                           

                              

                                 July 5, 2021 - 1:48pm                              


                              
Anti-graft court Sandiganbayan clears Sen. Bong Revilla of his remaining cases in connection with pork barrel scam.



Revilla was acquitted of 16 counts of graft as the court granted his demurrer to evidence, in which, he prayed for the dismissal of the cases on the grounds of the insufficiency of evidence of the Office of the Ombudsman's prosecution team. — The STAR/Elizabeth Marcelo

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 14, 2019 - 12:17pm                              


                              
Sandiganbayan denies former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada and Janet Lim-Napoles' demurrer to evidence seeking the dismissal of their plunder case over the PDAF scam.



The anti-graft court says the ombudsman's prosecution team was able to present strong evidence.



 






 



<






 

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 13, 2018 - 11:35am                              


                              
Newly freed Bong Revilla maintains that he will not participate in the return of P124.5 million in civil liability ordered by the Sandiganbayan to be paid to the government in connection with the misuse of his pork barrel fund when he was a senator, The STAR's Elizabeth Marcelo reports.



"Ano ang isasauli ko? Wala naman akong kasalanan, nagsalita na ang korte na wala akong kasalanan," Revilla says.



The dispositive portion of the earlier Sandiganbayan decision states that "accused are solidarily and jointly liable to return to the national treasury the amount of P124.5 million" in pursuant to Article 100 of the Revised Penal Code.

                           

                           

                              

                                 December 10, 2018 - 9:08am                              


                              
Former Supreme Court spokesperson Theodore Te raises a question on former Sen. Bong Revilla's acquittal despite the Anti-Money Laundering Council report proving that tens of millions went to his account.



Te says this in an interview over ANC.



 





 



Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Ma. Theresa Dolores Gomez-Estoesta who filed a dissenting opinion noted that Revilla's bank accounts accumulated P170,981,280.46 by 2010. Revilla declared only P81,164,851.55 in cash and investments in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth that year. The disparity is close to P90 million.



Te also questions how Revilla's co-accused alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles and his aide Richard Cambe was found to be involved in the conspiracy while Revilla was not.



Lawyer Ramon Esguerra, legal counsel of Revilla, however, says the AMLC report on Revilla's case was considered but not given credence as the majority found it has no probative value.



 



                           

                           

                              

                                 December 7, 2018 - 6:28pm                              


                              
And he walks free. Bong Revilla, former senator, leaves the PNP Custodial Center where he was detained for four years.



He posted more than P400,000 in bail earlier today for the remaining counts of graft in connection to the pork barrel scam.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao flight diverted, returns to NAIA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao flight diverted, returns to NAIA


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Philippine Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles, California from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport with 186 passengers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Coast Guard disperses 5 Chinese ships from West Philippine Sea
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Coast Guard disperses 5 Chinese ships from West Philippine Sea


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
By issuing a radio challenge, the Philippine Coast Guard dispersed five Chinese ships and two Vietnamese ships from the Marie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccination cards in lieu of testing OK&rsquo;d for travel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccination cards in lieu of testing OK’d for travel


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has eased the local travel and quarantine protocols for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 45 dead, 53 hurt in AFP plane crash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
45 dead, 53 hurt in AFP plane crash


                              

                                                                  By Michael Punongbayan |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
At least 45 people were killed and 53 others injured when a C-130 Hercules military plane crashed after missing the runway...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo laments non-use of remaining Bayanihan funds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo laments non-use of remaining Bayanihan funds


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday lamented that billions of pesos meant for pandemic response programs under the Bayanihan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP extends assistance to AFP, PAF after C-130 crash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP extends assistance to AFP, PAF after C-130 crash


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
"The men and women of the Philippine National Police grieve with our brothers in the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels &mdash; witness
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Crashed military plane tried to land with incomplete set of wheels — witness


                              

                                                                  By John Unson |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We could see from our village planes landing and taking off from the nearby Jolo airport. It was my first time to see...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropical Depression Emong maintains strength as it approaches Batanes, Babuyan Islands
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropical Depression Emong maintains strength as it approaches Batanes, Babuyan Islands


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
State weather bureau PAGASA said Tropical Depression “Emong” continues to maintain its strength as it moves closer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Police told to watch out for fake vaccination cards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Police told to watch out for fake vaccination cards


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We will coordinate and work closely with the LGUs in enforcing this latest guideline. I am directing all police offices...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP medical reserves on standby to assist Taal evacuees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP medical reserves on standby to assist Taal evacuees


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
"The people of Batangas are facing two tragedies (COVID-19 and Taal Volcano rumbling) and I admire them for their resilience....

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with