1Sambayan coalition to conduct 'preferential survey' on nominees

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition coalition 1Sambayan disclosed Sunday that it would be employing the services of a professional pollster to carry out its "preferential survey" on its nominees for the president and vice president positions ahead of the 2022 elections.

To recall, the broad coalition announced that it intended to open its Voting Portal for our Presidential and Vice-Presidential Nominees this July when it claimed its volunteer management application was hacked.

It did not disclose which external entity would be tapped for the survey.

"We prioritized the protection of the public. Personal information like email address and/or mobile phone number – were required to prevent multiple voting. But some forces that do not share ISambayan’s vision for good governance, will attempt to thwart every move," its statement issued Sunday read.

READ: 1Sambayan reveals 6 nominees for president, vice president for 2022

"As such, 1Sambayan has instead decided to engage the services of a professional pollster to conduct a preferential survey on our Presidential and Vice-Presidential nominees. This, along with the other selection criteria will help in choosing our candidates."

Thus far, the coalition's initial slate disclosed earlier in June includes Vice President Leni Robredo, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV and Free Legal Assistance Group chairman Chel Diokno.

Robredo has said on numerous occasions that nothing that she was still in the "decision-making process" but that she remained open to the idea of running for the country's top post.

It also includes some moderates from Congress, namely Sen. Grace Poe, and Deputy Speakers Bro. Eddie Villanueva and Vilma Santos-Recto.

"We thank all Filipinos who are pro-democracy for their continued support. Rest assured that we will march on," 1Sambayan said.

— with a report from Bella Perez-Rubio