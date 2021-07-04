DSWD public consultation on online discounts policy to start next week

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Trade and Industry, and other government agencies are set to hold a three-day public consultation on statutory discounts for the online transactions of senior citizens and persons with disabilities next week.

In a statement sent to reporters, the DSWD said the consultation meetings will be conducted in three batches starting Monday for the Luzon cluster, Wednesday for Visayas and Mindanao cluster, and Friday for national groups.

Representatives and heads of consumer protection groups, delivery app service networks, non-government organizations, and business sector groups are invited to attend the consultation meeting to discuss the provisions of the guidelines on online discounts for PWDs and senior citizens.

To recall, the DSWD earlier claimed that the joint administrative order, entitled “Guidelines on the Provision of the Statutory Benefits and Privileges of the Senior Citizens and Persons With Disabilities on their Purchases through Online (e-Commerce) and Phone Call/SMS," was "already formulated."

The Anti-Red Tape Authority also said in a separate that the scheduled consultation meeting was supposed to be held by the end of June. This came after the DSWD was put in charge of consolidating comments of concerned agencies on the JAO.

"Through the public consultation, the Department aims to enhance the guidelines of the JAO to ensure that persons with disability and senior citizens will be able to avail their statutory privileges in accessing products and services from establishments, business owners, and individual sellers, including those not registered with the DTI and the Bureau of Internal Revenue," the DSWD said.

— Franco Luna