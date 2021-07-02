




































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Robredo urges PET to junk Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal
Vice President Leni Robredo's lead legal counsel Romulo Macalintal filed their party's comment on former Sen. Bongbong Marcos' appeal on the Presidential Electoral Tribunal's dismissal of his poll protest on July 2, 2021.
JUCRA pool photo

                     

                        

                           
Robredo urges PET to junk Marcos' appeal on poll protest dismissal

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2021 - 10:45am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo has asked the Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal, to junk former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s appeal on the dismissal of his poll protest against her.



In her comment filed through her lawyers, Robredo urged the PET to deny for lack of merit arcos’ Motion for Reconsideration dated 6 May 2021 for “being a mere rehash of arguments previously passed upon by the Honorable Tribunal.”





“The Election Protest merely proved one thing, that protestee Robredo has won, not just once, but thrice against protestant Marcos. This might be a bitter pill to swallow, but it is one that protestant Marcos must accept with grace,” her lawyers added.



In February, the PET unanimously denied Marcos’ poll protest and held that the defeated candidate failed to specify allegations that support his claim of electoral fraud in petition.



EXPLAINER: A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo



But Marcos, in his appeal, urged the tribunal to proceed with his third cause of action as he insisted that this is a separate action with his second cause of action which called for a re-examination of ballots in his three pilot provinces.



Marcos’ third cause of action involves the nullification of votes in the three Mindanao provinces due to alleged widespread terrorism, violence, threats, coercion, force, intimidation and proliferation of pre-shaded ballots.



Pilot provinces and Rule 65



But Robredo’s lawyers pointed out that, as early as 2017, Marcos was already made aware of the importance of showing substantial recovery in his chosen three pilot provinces to move forward with his poll protest.



The vice president’s legal team stressed that Marcos himself chose the three pilot provinces, Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental.



After the recount, Robredo’s lead widened by another 15,093 votes, putting her total number of votes to 14,436,337 against Marcos with 14,157,771 votes.



“Now that he was proven wrong, protestant Marcos now wants to change the Rules so he can keep fanning the flames on his unsubstantiated allegations. Protestant Marcos has no one to blame but himself for the dismissal of his Election Protest,” they added.



Robredo’s lawyers also noted that the poll body recalled PET Rule 65 that if examination of pilot provinces showed the protestant failed to make out his case, the protest may be dismissed.



EXPLAINER: What is PET Rule 65 and why are Robredo's lawyers bringing it up?



“Conveniently, protestant Marcos overlooked this categorical statement of Comelec and only considered, if not twisted the words, in order to suit his purposes,” they added.



Her legal team also said Marcos “conveniently overlooked” Comelec’s pronouncements that no special elections were held in Basilan, Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao in connection with the 2016 elections or the technical examination of the Election Day Computerized Voter’s List in Tan v. Hataman, which Marcos cited, has no probative value.



No proof against Robredo



In junking Marcos’ poll protest, the PET also looked into the 2016 case of Abayon vs House of Representatives, which Marcos had cited to argue that his third cause of action survives despite unfavorable resolution in his second cause of action.



But the tribunal pointed out that Marcos failed to meet three requisites that the Abayon case set such as Robredo as responsible for unlawful acts related to the voting.



“A cursory glance at the Election Protest will readily show that there is no allegation made by protestant Marcos or even by his witnesses, that protestee Robredo is directly responsible for the alleged incidents complained of,” they added.



Marcos, in his appeal, said he will comply with the first two requirements in the Abayon case—on more than 50% illegal ballots of total precincts of town or province concerned and that illegal ballots existed or use—but insisted the third requisite was ere obiter dictum (incidental remark) and is not a binding as precedent.



Robredo’s lawyers however argued: “Equally noteworthy is that protestant Marcos also failed to include in his Preliminary Conference Brief any evidence which will prove that protestee Robredo was the one directly responsible for the unlawful acts complained of.”



“In the end, protestant Marcos needs to concede and accept his defeat with grace,” they added.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BONGBONG MARCOS
                                                      LENI ROBREDO
                                                      POLL PROTEST
                                                      PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORAL TRIBUNAL
                                                      SUPREME COURT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte teases VP bid, calls Pacquiao &lsquo;a shit&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte teases VP bid, calls Pacquiao ‘a shit’


                              

                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte no longer seems to be "resisting" calls to seek the vice presidency in 2022. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines now low-risk area for COVID &ndash; DOH
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines now low-risk area for COVID – DOH


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The two-week growth rate for COVID-19 cases nationwide has been declining, prompting health officials to announce that the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Phivolcs hoists Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Phivolcs hoists Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
State volcanologists raised Thursday Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano due to magmatic unrest.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SC: Public access to officials&rsquo; SALNs not absolute right
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC: Public access to officials’ SALNs not absolute right


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Supreme Court in full session has ruled that the right of access to information on a public official’s statement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte inaugurates LRT 2 East Extension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte inaugurates LRT 2 East Extension


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte yesterday inaugurated the Light Railway Transit 2 East Extension project that extends trips from Santolan...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Cyberattacks on alternative media outlets traced back to military intelligence unit
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cyberattacks on alternative media outlets traced back to military intelligence unit


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A Swedish digital forensics non-profit has traced back the recent cyberattacks on alternative media outlets AlterMidya and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magma may drive 'explosive' Taal Volcano eruption, Phivolcs says
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magma may drive 'explosive' Taal Volcano eruption, Phivolcs says


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
State volcanologists warned Friday that magma rising toward the main crater of Taal Volcano in Batangas could cause an “explosive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE: Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE: Alert Level 3 over Taal Volcano


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Taal Volcano ejected a one-kilometer plume of steam and magma on Thursday, which led to the raised alert level.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Capacity increased for event venues
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Capacity increased for event venues


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has increased the allowed operating capacity for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibition event venues,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government eyes Indonesia travel ban amid variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government eyes Indonesia travel ban amid variant


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government is eyeing a ban on the entry of travelers from Indonesia amid threats of the COVID 19 Delta variant, Health...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with