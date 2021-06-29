




































































 




   







   















PhilHealth introduces COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation package
An individual receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Elementary School on June 28, 2021.
The STAR/Boy Santos

                     

                        

                           
PhilHealth introduces COVID-19 vaccine injury compensation package

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 4:20pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) introduced a compensation package for people who will experience serious adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination.



Dr. Shirley Domingo, PhilHealth vice president for corporate affairs, said Tuesday the package aims to provide compensation for any vaccines administered through the national inoculation program in case of hospital confinement, permanent disability, or death due to serious adverse events.



A maximum of P100,000 may be provided for hospitalization. Domingo said the claim corresponds to remaining charges on top of existing PhilHealth benefits and other benefits provided by private health insurances and health management organizations (HMOs).



Meanwhile, a lump sum of P100,000 per beneficiary is available for those who will suffer permanent disability or death. The Department of Health has reported zero deaths caused by COVID-19 vaccines.



The mechanism covers claims from March 3, 2021 to March 2, 2026 or until the completion of the vaccination program, whichever comes earlier. 



Who are eligible to claim the benefits?



The person who received the vaccine, primary beneficiaries such as legal spouse and children, and secondary beneficiaries such as legitimate parents are eligible to claim the compensation project.



What are the eligibility requirements?



    
	
  • The individual received the vaccine at least once through the government’s vaccination program
    • 
	
  • The vaccine has not been granted a certificate of product registration (CPR) by the country’s Food and Drug Administration
    • 
	
  • The result of causality assessment showed “vaccine product-related reaction” or “vaccine quality defect-related reaction”
    • 
	
  • Complete claim documents
    • 




A person is not eligible to claim compensation if…



    
	
  • The vaccine in question has already been granted a CPR
    • 
	
  • The claimant received or plans to receive compensation though the COVAX-No Fault Compensation Program, or the vaccine injury compensation mechanism for rare but serious adverse events associated with vaccines distributed through COVAX
    • 
	
  • The causality assessment showed that it is not a “vaccine product-related reaction” or “vaccine quality defect-related reaction”
    • 




An indemnity fund was created under the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, which was signed into law in February. The state health insurer was assigned as the fund administrator.



Since March, only 2.5 million people have completed the required two doses, while 7.5 million have received their first dose.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

