DepEd says private schools may already start classes

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education said Friday that private schools may already start their classes for the next school year provided there are no in-person classes.

“Pending the approval of the new general opening and school calendar, private schools and non-DepEd public schools may already start their classes for SY 2021-2022, provided that there are no face-to-face classes, and that the school will be strictly implementing only distance learning modalities,” the agency announced through an advisory dated June 23.

Private schools and non-DepEd public schools intending to start classes ahead of the general school opening should submit relevant documents to their regional director.

Early this week, the department said they proposed to President Rodrigo Duterte three dates for the opening of school year 2021-2022. The dates being eyed were August 23, September 6 or September 13.

The final school calendar will be released once the DepEd gets Duterte’s final approval.

The president thumbed down the proposal to conduct limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas.

Under Republic Act 7797, the school year “shall start on the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August.” But Duterte signed last year RA 11480, which gave him the power to determine when schools may open if a state of emergency or calamity is in place. — Gaea Katreena Cabico