




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Filipinos covered by gov't repatriation programs can still enter Philippines â€” Palace
A picture shows Emirates Airlines aeroplanes at Dubai International Airport on February 1, 2021.
AFP/Karim SAHIB

                     

                        

                           
Filipinos covered by gov't repatriation programs can still enter Philippines — Palace

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2021 - 4:50pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos covered by the repatriation efforts of the government and manning agencies cleared by the quarantine bureau can still enter the Philippines despite the extension of the travel ban on passengers from seven countries, Malacañang clarified on Sunday.



The government has extended the travel restrictions imposed on passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, and Oman until June 30 to prevent the entry of a more infectious COVID-19 variant.



The Philippines has been imposing the ban on passengers from India since April 29 and from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka since May 7. The scope of the restriction has been widened to include Middle Eastern countries Oman and United Arab Emirates.



"Let it be clear, however, that Filipinos covered by the repatriation programs of the government and repatriation activities of manning (or) recruitment agencies cleared by the Bureau of Quarantine are not prohibited from entering the Philippines," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.



"They can enter the country, subject to testing and quarantine protocols. We hope this clarifies the matter," he added.



Roque noted that the pandemic variant first detected in India is more transmissible, hence the need for continued vigilance.



Roque previously said the Philippines may keep its borders closed as a precautionary measure against more infectious COVID-19 variants.



As of Sunday, the Philippines has more than 1.35 million confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 57,679 active cases and 23,621 deaths. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19
                                                      OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS
                                                      TRAVEL BAN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 After white sand, Baywalk gets coconut palm tree makeover
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After white sand, Baywalk gets coconut palm tree makeover


                              

                                                                  By Rhodina Villanueva |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Matured coconut palm trees about three to four meters high are being planted along the Manila Baywalk as part of the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Support for Sara-Gibo in 2022 growing


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Support is growing for the possible tandem of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and former defense chief Gilberto “Gibo”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government mulls scrapping of quarantine classifications
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government mulls scrapping of quarantine classifications


                              

                                                                  By Emmanuel Tupas |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local chief executives should be ready with their COVID-19 response measures as the national government is eyeing to do away...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NTF urged: Fast-track standard quarantine protocols for returning OFWs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NTF urged: Fast-track standard quarantine protocols for returning OFWs


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"Please make it sooner, not later. Mind the economy for a change," a senator tweeted.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
                              


                                                            

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021


                              

                                                                  By PhilstarLIVE |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief says strict enforcement to continue to curb spread of Delta variant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief says strict enforcement to continue to curb spread of Delta variant


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Apart from vaccinations and adherence to minimum public health safety standards, each of us needs discipline,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Toxicology experts urge poison prevention, preparedness at home
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Toxicology experts urge poison prevention, preparedness at home


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
“There really is a need to poison-proof our homes as most childhood poisoning incidents occur at home.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines administers 8.05 million COVID-19 vaccine doses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines administers 8.05 million COVID-19 vaccine doses


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. on Sunday said 8,050,711 doses of COVID-19 jabs have been administered with 2.09 million fully...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino women still with more care work than men amid COVID-19 &mdash; poll
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino women still with more care work than men amid COVID-19 — poll


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Oxfam Philippines found that women spent up to 13 hours doing unpaid work caring for others against only eight hours for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Museums reopen on Rizal&rsquo;s birthday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Museums reopen on Rizal’s birthday


                              

                                                                  By Marc Jayson Cayabyab |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Museum of the Philippines at Rizal Park and the Jose Rizal Shrine in Fort Santiago opened yesterday after months...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with