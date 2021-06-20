Filipinos covered by gov't repatriation programs can still enter Philippines â€” Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos covered by the repatriation efforts of the government and manning agencies cleared by the quarantine bureau can still enter the Philippines despite the extension of the travel ban on passengers from seven countries, Malacañang clarified on Sunday.



The government has extended the travel restrictions imposed on passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, and Oman until June 30 to prevent the entry of a more infectious COVID-19 variant.



The Philippines has been imposing the ban on passengers from India since April 29 and from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka since May 7. The scope of the restriction has been widened to include Middle Eastern countries Oman and United Arab Emirates.



"Let it be clear, however, that Filipinos covered by the repatriation programs of the government and repatriation activities of manning (or) recruitment agencies cleared by the Bureau of Quarantine are not prohibited from entering the Philippines," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.



"They can enter the country, subject to testing and quarantine protocols. We hope this clarifies the matter," he added.



Roque noted that the pandemic variant first detected in India is more transmissible, hence the need for continued vigilance.



Roque previously said the Philippines may keep its borders closed as a precautionary measure against more infectious COVID-19 variants.



As of Sunday, the Philippines has more than 1.35 million confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 57,679 active cases and 23,621 deaths.