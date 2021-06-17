




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Amid Duterte's word, IATF fights to retain use of face shieldsÂ 
In this photo taken on September 2, 2020, a church volunteer (R) wearing a face shield gives communion to Catholics during Mass inside a church in Manila.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

                     

                        

                           
Amid Duterte's word, IATF fights to retain use of face shields 

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 9:21pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The pandemic task force on Thursday moved to keep the use of face shields as government policy, after President Rodrigo Duterte told senators that it should only be worn in hospitals. 



Palace earlier today confirmed exchanges between Duterte and Senate President Vicente Sotto III on the rule that has since faced growing calls to end.





In a statement, spokesperson Harry Roque said the IATF will propose to the president to retain the mandatory use of face shields in enclosed or indoor spaces.



That would count when inside hospitals, schools, workplaces, as well as in commercial establishments, public transport and in places of worship.



"While waiting for the President's decision on the matter, the existing policy on the use of face shields remains in effect," said Roque, who admitted in his briefing today that "what the president says becomes policy."



Health authorities have insisted that face shields on top of face masks provide additional protection against COVID-19.



It was first made mandatory in December 2020, but some have urged government to drop its use.



Sotto in this week's Senate hearing had asked Health chief Francisco Duque III if they are already considering it. To which, Duque said they will study it once a significant number of the population is already vaccinated. 



Adding to the growing debate were the remarks of treatment czar Leopoldo Vega in saying that face shields can be removed when outdoors. 



The Department of Health later on sought to clarify that such had long been a "standing policy" by the government.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
                                                      FACE SHIELDS
                                                      RODRIGO DUTERTE
                                                      VICENTE SOTTO III
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Here's why the 'Davao Death Squad' was included in the ICC 'drug war' probe


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In its request to launch an investigation into the situation in the Philippines, the Office of the Prosecutor - International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE offers incentives for vaccinated workers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE offers incentives for vaccinated workers


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
To encourage more workers to get inoculated against COVID-19, the Department of Labor and Employment is giving out bicycles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines nominates Roque to be part of international law body
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines nominates Roque to be part of international law body


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines has nominated presidential spokesperson Harry Roque to be part of a United Nations expert panel that develops...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Facebook tags government media organizations as &lsquo;state-controlled media&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Facebook tags government media organizations as ‘state-controlled media’


                              

                                                                  By Christina Mendez |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Government media organizations are being labeled as “state-controlled media” on social media platforms Facebook...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Appeals court convicts checkpoint cop in Maguindanao massacre
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Appeals court convicts checkpoint cop in Maguindanao massacre


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Court of Appeals has reversed the Quezon City court’s acquittal of a police officer manning one of the checkpoints...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Australia to donate P480 million to Philippines for COVID-19 vaccine purchase
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Australia to donate P480 million to Philippines for COVID-19 vaccine purchase


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"This will make an important contribution to meeting the country's vaccine needs in 2021," Australian Ambassador to the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19, uncooperative Philippines seen to slow down ICC probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19, uncooperative Philippines seen to slow down ICC probe


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
While human rights watchdogs and advocates hailed the Office of the Prosecutor – ICC’s request to launch an investigation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 2.01M Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by mid-June &mdash; gov't data
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2.01M Filipinos fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by mid-June — gov't data


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malacañang on Thursday said 2,012,154 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19, with 5,551,087 with their first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DILG: Three more barangay captains under fire over super spreader events
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DILG: Three more barangay captains under fire over super spreader events


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Malaya reminded the public to "be more disciplined" in following rules that he said were "meant to protect them and their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rights watchdog: Possible ICC probe will be 'painstaking, tedious' process
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rights watchdog: Possible ICC probe will be 'painstaking, tedious' process


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
"In fact, these attacks have been widespread or systematic on the civilian population. It's up to the judges to determine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with