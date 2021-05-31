Residents of Marikina City receive free food items from a community pantry at Barangay Malanday on May 24, 2021.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Philippines ends May with 6,684 new COVID-19 cases
(Philstar.com) - May 31, 2021 - 4:01pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 6,684 additional COVID-19 cases, closing the month with a total of 1,230,301.
Today's figures came ahead of the new quarantine classifications for June. Malacañang has said that President Rodrigo Duterte will make the announcement tonight in his weekly address.
- Active cases: 54,290 or 4.4% of the total
- Recoveries: 6,098, bringing the number to 1,155,045
- Deaths: 107, or now 20,966 in total
What's new today?
- A health official noted that COVID-19 cases in the 'NCR Plus' bubble are still going down, but that the decline is getting slower.
- DOH told the public to continue following health protocols as it awaits word from the World Health Organization on a hybrid COVID-19 variant detected by Vietnam.
- Analysts from the think tank iLEAD questioned the P54.6-billion allocation for military and police pensions under the proposed "Bayanihan 3" measure at the House of Representatives.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended