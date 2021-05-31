Philippines ends May with 6,684 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 6,684 additional COVID-19 cases, closing the month with a total of 1,230,301.

Today's figures came ahead of the new quarantine classifications for June. Malacañang has said that President Rodrigo Duterte will make the announcement tonight in his weekly address.

Active cases: 54,290 or 4.4% of the total



Recoveries: 6,098, bringing the number to 1,155,045



Deaths: 107, or now 20,966 in total

What's new today?