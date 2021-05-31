




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
DOH: COVID-19 cases in 'NCR Plus' still decreasing but at slower pace
A safety seal sign is on display at business establishments in a mall in Mandaluyong City on May 27, 2021.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

                     

                        

                           
DOH: COVID-19 cases in 'NCR Plus' still decreasing but at slower pace

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2021 - 1:38pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus cases in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces continue to decline but at a slower pace, the Department of Health said Monday.



“[In] the NCR bubble, although we are seeing a decline in the number of cases, we are seeing the decline is getting slower and we are seeing a number of cases again,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview with CNN Philippines.





This comes weeks after officials observed a marked decline in infections in the so-called “NCR Plus” bubble, which includes Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.



“We have observed about two to three weeks ago, the decline was really steep, the decline was fast. But right now, it’s plateauing. We’re seeing this because we are averaging in NCR Plus bubble around 1,100 cases,” Vergeire said.



The increase in mobility that came with the easing of movement restrictions is one of the factors that contributed to the slow decrease in infections, the health official pointed out.



“We are seeing this plateauing and we want to remind the public we still need to be very, very careful and cautious, and comply with standards for health,” she said.



Increasing COVID-19 cases outside capital



Vergeire also said rise in COVID-19 cases has been observed in parts of Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Ilocos region, Northern Mindanao, Davao region and Caraga.



“We have identified now six regions wherein there is this increase in the number of cases and their healthcare utilization is nearing the high-risk level so we are closely monitoring these regions,” she said.



In a DOH briefing, Vergeire said that aside from increasing the capacities of hospitals and other facilities, local governments need to strengthen the implementation of prevention, detection, isolation, treatment and reintegration (PDITR) strategies.



“We need our local governments [to] be able to identify, find people who have been exposed to a case or people with symptoms… Within 24 hours, the people with symptoms or exposure that they have identified must be quarantined and isolated,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.



“This is the most critical response or action that may be done to break the chain of transmission,” she added.



Vergeire also said local governments may impose granular lockdowns in their areas.



New quarantine classifications for June are expected to be announced Monday evening.



The Philippines, which has one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Southeast Asia, reported 7,058 additional cases Sunday. To date, it has tallied 1.22 million infections, including 20,860 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PDP-Laban leadership hits Palace announcement of nat'l assembly


                              

                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
"If this purported council meeting is sanctioned by our Chairman, how come we have not received any formal communication,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ: Cops in drug killings uncooperative
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ: Cops in drug killings uncooperative


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra yesterday admitted difficulty in getting the cooperation of law enforcers in the department’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 International journal publishes results on VCO vs COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
International journal publishes results on VCO vs COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Ranier Allan Ronda |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Results of state-funded clinical trials on virgin coconut oil in Santa Rosa, Laguna, which showed it was an effective “functional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 With Senate not interested, economic Cha-cha doomed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
With Senate not interested, economic Cha-cha doomed


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Efforts of the House of Representatives to amend prohibitive economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution may have reached...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 50,000 Sputnik vaccines arrive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
50,000 Sputnik vaccines arrive


                              

                                                                  By Rudy Santos |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Another 50,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines were set to arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNP chief says police ready to assist vaccination program
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNP chief says police ready to assist vaccination program


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
“We have been preparing for this for a long time in response to the PNP's national vaccination program. We have instructed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOJ, DILG, PNP recommend open spaces for detained violators
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOJ, DILG, PNP recommend open spaces for detained violators


                              

                                                                  By Evelyn Macairan |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Use open spaces as a holding area for violators of health protocols – this is one of the recommendations of the Department...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dante enters PAR
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dante enters PAR


                              

                                                                  By Helen Flores |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tropical Depression Dante entered the Philippine area of responsibility yesterday and was forecast to dump rains over the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Business groups push lifting of bank secrecy law
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Business groups push lifting of bank secrecy law


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Big business organizations in the country are pushing for proposed amendments to the bank secrecy law as the Supreme Court...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines suspends erring Saudi recruitment agencies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines suspends erring Saudi recruitment agencies


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Close to a hundred recruitment agencies, companies and employers in Saudi Arabia have been barred from hiring Filipino w...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with