Archdiocese of Manila: 'Cardinal Advincula' Facebook page is unauthorized
This undated file photo shows Jose Cardinal Advincula, who along with other Western Visayas bishops, hit the killings of the Tumandok in December 2020 
CBCP News

                     

                        

                           
                            (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2021 - 12:37pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Manila has warned the public that Manila Archbishop-elect Jose Cardinal Advincula has no official social media account.



In a statement on Monday, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila said the Cardinal Advincula does not maintain the “Jose Cardinal Advincula” Facebook page. The Archdiocese of Manila and Capiz also said they have not yet created a social media account for him.








In a separate message, Fr. Reginald Malicdem said social media users received invitations to like and follow the page, which as of Monday morning has 763 likes and 795 followers.



The RCAM chancellor added: “We have not received reports as of yet for personal gain. But it’s better to forewarn the public.”



 “All official communications regarding the Installation of Cardinal Advincula are released by the Chancery of Archdiocese of Manila through its different social media platforms, namely, the Archdiocesan Office on Communications, TV Maria, Radio Veritas, 500 Years of Christianity-Archdiocese of Manila, and the Manila Cathedral,” Fr. Malicdem also said.



Advincula will assume his post as archbishop of Manila in June.



A solemn installation and mass will be held on June 24 at the Manila Cathedral, Intramuros, Manila. The following day, Cardinal Advincula will preside over a mass at the Manila Cathedral, with representatives from the parishes, organizations, movements and the youth.



Cardinal Advincula is also set to lead a Solemn Vespers (Evening Prayer) with the consecrated men and women in the Archdiocese of Manila, at the Manila Cathedral on June 26. On Sunday morning, he will preside a mass at the Mary, Comforter of the Afflicted Parish.



The Chancery of the Archdiocese of Manila said that to ensure that the attendees will not exceed the allowable number of persons in the venues, all guests have been notified beforehand.



They instead invited those who wish to join to broadcast of the events via TV Maria, and via live streaming on the Facebook pages and YouTube channels of the Archdiocesan Office of Communications, TV Maria, Radio Veritas, Manila Cathedral, and all the parishes of the Archdiocese of Manila.  — Kristine Joy Patag with The STAR/Evelyn Macairan


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

