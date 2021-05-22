




































































 




   







   















Was Pinoy carrier of variant in Cyprus?
According to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, the DOH is coordinating with the International Health Regulation (IHR) network of the World Health Organization to get information about the traveler.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) is investigating reports that one of the first four cases of the Indian variant of COVID-19 detected in Cyprus is a traveler who came from the Philippines.



“We are still waiting for the IHR to give us official information so that we can investigate this properly,” she said at a press briefing, noting that the DOH wants to know the itinerary of the traveler before arriving in Cyprus.



“We want to get the complete details. We want to know if that person has links to the existing Indian variant cases that we have now,” she added.



News reports showed that Cyprus had detected the Indian variant B.1.617 among four people who were quarantined upon arrival.



The four people arrived from India, Nepal, Pakistan and the Philippines.



Based on DOH data, the Philippines has so far detected 12 cases of the Indian variant, nine of whom are Filipino crewmembers of M/V Athens Bridge.



The three others are seafarers from Oman, United Arab Emirates and Belgium.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

