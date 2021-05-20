




































































 




   







   















Peace consultant Casambre brings to SC attention his 'perplexing' designation as terrorist
Families and lawyers of peace consultants who were designated as terrorists slam the government's latest move. 
Screengrab from Kodao Productions stream

                     

                        

                           
Peace consultant Casambre brings to SC attention his 'perplexing' designation as terrorist

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 11:55am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Peace consultant and anti-terrorism law petitioner Rey Casambre has brought to the Supreme Court’s attention his recent designation as a “terrorist” despite being in detention since December 2018.



In a manifestation filed through his counsels from Public Interest Law Center, Casambre said that he is “perplexed” that he was included in the Anti-Terrorism Council’s resolution designating him as a terrorist for supposedly being a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines’ central committee.





“Petitioner is at a loss as to what information can be the basis for his designation as a terrorist by the ATC, when he has been physically sidelined from his work and associations throughout his detention,” his pleading read.



READ: Cheat sheet: Key issues raised at SC oral arguments on anti-terrorism law



Casambre and his wife — who was later freed — were arrested in December 2018 over murder and attempted murder cases pending before a Davao Oriental court. He however remains in detention.



The peace consultant was included in more than 600 names of the Department of Justice’s proscription petition in February 2018. He contested his inclusion, while the DOJ in January 2019, trimmed down the list to only eight names. Casambre was removed from the proscription petition, and the Manila court had declared him among the “non-parties” in the case.



“Between January 2019 and the present, there has been no material change in petitioner Casambre’s circumstances,” he said, adding that he has not received any visitors at the Manila City Jail since March 2020 due to lockdown enforced.



RELATED: Work with poor leaves activists on ATC list few assets to freeze — kin



Petitions vs anti-terrorism law



In his manifestation, Casambre stressed that he joined in the petition against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 because he faces a credible threat of prosecution under the law.



“As shown by his designation by the ATC, it is clearly not only an imagined threat to his life and property, but a real and very imminent one,” he told the high court.



In an earlier statement by the PILC, the lawyers said Casambre’s designation boosts the petitioners’ case against the anti-terrorism law. One of the pertinent issues discussed in the recently terminated oral arguments is whether the petitioners have legal standing.



Government lawyers argued that the legal challenges should be dismissed as the petitioners do not suffer direct injury from the law.



But Casambre’s lawyers pointed out that his designation as a terrorist, which was published and reported by media, damaged his reputation — a point raised by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo in his interpellation.



“Worse, without being informed of the bases for his designation and an opportunity to dispute the same, he has already been judged as a terrorist and is now subject to all consequences of such designation,” he also said.



“With hands thus tied, Petitioner’s most recourse is with the Honorable Court and its enjoining of the implementation of the law while the Petition is being heard,” Casambre also said.



The SC wrapped up its oral arguments on May 18. Parties are expected to file their respective memoranda in 30 days.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

