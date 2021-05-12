#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Amid green concerns, DOT says no trees will be affected by proposed mega vaccination hub
Photo shows the Nayong Pilipino property in Parañaque City.
Nayong Pilipino/Facebook

Amid green concerns, DOT says no trees will be affected by proposed mega vaccination hub

Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2021 - 7:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Wednesday evening released a lengthy statement addressing the concerns hounding the plan to construct a temporary mega vaccination center on Nayong Pilipino Foundation's (NPF) property at Entertainment City in Parañaque City.

The DOT is particularly refuting the claims of Lucille Karen E. Malilong-Isberto, former Executive Director of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF), who resigned last Thursday after a reported conflict with Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo over the controversial vaccination site project.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) last month authorized the National Task Force against COVID-19 (NTF) to enter into an agreement with the NPF for the construction of this temporary inoculation facility.

The NPF, a government-owned and controlled corporation, which is an attached agency of the DOT, however, refused to sign this agreement. It raised environmental concerns.

“The abrupt cutting of close to 500 trees and other site works on the NPF property will kill the existing ecosystem. Once lost, it could take decades to recover this ecosystem,” the NPF said.

In a Facebook post on May 8, NFP uploaded a video showing how its property in Parañaque, restored itself from water to reclaimed land and now an urban forest. It added that it is also now a sanctuary for birds and other forms of life.

“Have one last look before it's gone,” it concluded on its post.

The DOT, however, countered this and said environmental concerns were considered.

“This is false. No trees will be affected,” the tourism department said.

It once again cited that the head of the team of architects engaged for the design of the mega vaccination site, is Architect Jun Palafox, who is also an environmental planner.

“Accordingly, the environment is of paramount consideration in the architectural plans. The architectural team has made sure to build the temporary vaccination facility around existing grasslands and trees,” the DOT said.

On presentation of plan

The DOT also countered Isberto’s claims “that no details were presented to the NPF and that the plan was presented based just on a non-clear YouTube video.”

In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel, Isberto lamented that it will be illegal for the NPF to allow the free use of the land over a "mere letter” and a “YouTube video.” She was referring to the video that features a vaccination facility in the United States which would be the model for jab hub that will soon rise on the NPF property.

 “This is not true. The DOT received a letter dated 8 April 2021 from NTF Secretary Galvez seeking consideration of the Nayong Pilipino Foundation of the proposal. On the same date, the NPF Board of Trustees, including Atty. Isberto, met and approved the request for the use of the said property,” the tourism agency said.

It added that there were two meetings between the NPF technical and the team of architects engaged by the private sector
“to construct the free and temporary public walk-in and drive-thru vaccination center.”

 “As a matter of fact, it was the NPF who identified the area in the Parañaque property where the facility is to be constructed. The site that was offered by NPF, and accepted by the private sector architects, is the area where there would have minimal impact to the environment,” the DOT furthered adding that Isberto was present in one of those meetings last April 17.

Likewise, the DOT said this was backed by the minutes of the meetings that could prove the NPF officials were present in the discussion.

The DOT released a proposed design the NPF presented as an option that was considered by the design team of Palafox, based on the final design. It said the option, bearing handwritten notes of NPF officials, was used by the private sector design team. 

Scanned copy of the design supposedly presented by the Nayong Pilipino Foundation with their handwritten notes.
DOT/Released
Design of the Palafox group, according to the DOT.
DOT/Released

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NAYONG PILIPINO FOUNDATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant from India
Philippines detects first cases of COVID-19 variant from India
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The WHO classified B.1.617 as a “variant of concern” as some available information suggest it has increased ...
Headlines
fbfb
287 Chinese militia ships scattered across West Philippine Sea &mdash; task force
287 Chinese militia ships scattered across West Philippine Sea — task force
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea noted that bigger groupings of Chinese maritime militia vessels were seen...
Headlines
fbfb
SC rules: Psychological incapacity as grounds for nullity of marriage a 'legal concept'
SC rules: Psychological incapacity as grounds for nullity of marriage a 'legal concept'
9 hours ago
In a new ruling, the Supreme Court has held that psychological incapacity, a ground in the nullity of marriage, is a legal...
Headlines
fbfb
Jet ski boast was pledge to assert sovereignty in West Philippine Sea &mdash; analysts
Jet ski boast was pledge to assert sovereignty in West Philippine Sea — analysts
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
Law professor Tony La Viña told Philstar.com that while Duterte's jet ski comment was clearly a hyperbole,...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Bulk of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots soon to expire to be given as first dose
DOH: Bulk of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots soon to expire to be given as first dose
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Vergeire said 1.5 million jabs will be administered as first doses, while the remaining 500,000 will be allocated as second...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Justice Bernabe zeroes in on arrests under anti-terrorism law
Justice Bernabe zeroes in on arrests under anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 55 minutes ago
Under the anti-terrorism law that is widely assailed for supposedly giving police and military unbridled discretion in implementation,...
Headlines
fbfb
26 gov't agencies approved construction of mega jab center &mdash; DOT
26 gov't agencies approved construction of mega jab center — DOT
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
“This approval would not have happened if there was no consensus among the 26 agencies of the government, headed by...
Headlines
fbfb
Esperon says Anti-Terrorism Council designated terrorists out on May 14 dailies
Esperon says Anti-Terrorism Council designated terrorists out on May 14 dailies
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council will publish on May 13 individuals connected to the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's...
Headlines
fbfb
514,655 Filipinos complete COVID-19 vaccination, 2 months since efforts began
514,655 Filipinos complete COVID-19 vaccination, 2 months since efforts began
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
The Department of Health said 6.4 million of the 7.76 million doses that the Philippines has had been distributed as of May...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
Robredo camp refutes Trillanes on supposed gubernatorial run
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s spokesperson refuted Wednesday former Sen. Antonio Trillanes’ claim that she...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with