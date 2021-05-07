DOT backs Nayong Pilipino temporary vaccine center construction

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Friday expressed support for the proposal of the National Task Force against COVID-19 (NTF) to build a temporary mega-vaccination center in a property of Nayong Pilipino Foundation (NPF) in Parañaque City.

The agency issued the statement in support of the efforts of its attached corporate agency NPF in contributing to the national government’s COVID-19 response.

“While the DOT’s mandate is the recovery of the tourism industry, it must submit to a higher goal — that of saving the lives of Filipinos. It will continue to find ways to aid the country in its overall fight against the COVID-19 crisis, ever aware that the recovery of the tourism industry depends on the successful solution to the pandemic,” the DOT said in a statement.

The DOT assured the public that their welfare is considered in the approved plan to build the temporary vaccine facility.

“As the facility is temporary, the DOT guarantees that decisions concerning its use took into account legal, environmental, health and public welfare considerations,” it said.

The DOT said environmental architect Felino “Jun” Palapox Jr. and his architectural design group are in charge of designing the temporary vaccine facility with minimal impact on the environment. It would be similar to the mobile field hospital and drive-thru vaccination site on Burnham Green in Rizal Park, Manila.

The vaccine center, which Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat earlier called a “game-changer for the vaccination program,” would offer drive-thru and walk-in vaccination services and is expected to inoculate at least 12,000 individuals for free daily.

“This capacity will be beneficial in the efficient administration of vaccines once more supplies arrive,” the DOT said.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases last month authorized the NTF to enter into an agreement with the NPF for the construction of this temporary vaccination center.

Last April 28, the DOT through the National Parks Development Committee and the city government of Manila, also signed the Memorandum of Agreement to allow the construction of the mobile field hospital and drive-thru vaccination site in Rizal Park.