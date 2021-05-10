DOH to seek emergency use authorization for Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health will file an application seeking an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm, its chief said Monday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the agency will submit an EUA application for Sinopharm before the Food and Drug Administration Monday after the World Health Organization approved the jab for emergency use.

In a text message to Philstar.com, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said “the government can apply for EUA.”

Executive Order 121, which allows the drug regulator to issue EUA for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines, states that an EUA application shall be submitted by "the industry or government agency concerned, such as the national procurer or the public health program implementer."

The FDA is an attached agency of the health department.

The FDA has issued EUAs to vaccines made by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya Research Institute, Johnson & Johnson, Bharat Biotech and Moderna. Applications for emergency use authorizations were made by the vaccine firms.

The agency earlier said it has yet to start a formal review of EUA applications for Sinopharm as parties had yet to submit complete requirements. So far, the drug regulator had only granted a compassionate special permit to the Presidential Security Group.

Over the weekend, Duque said his department will seek an EUA for the Chinese jab so the Philippines will no longer have to return donated Sinopharm vaccines to Beijing.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who drew criticisms after he was given a Sinopharm shot even if it has yet to receive emergency use approval, said he will return China’s donated vaccine doses. A vial has been set aside for his second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm became the first Chinese jab to receive the WHO’s green light. The United Nations health agency recommended the two-dose vaccine for adults 18 years and older.

The WHO also granted emergency use listing to the vaccines being made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and AstraZeneca. An emergency use listing paves the way for nations to quickly approve and import a vaccine for distribution. — with report from Agence France-Presse