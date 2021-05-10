#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
DOH to seek emergency use authorization for Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
This picture shows boxes of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign at the Boris Trajkovski Arena in Skopje on May 6, 2021.
AFP/Robert Atanasovski

DOH to seek emergency use authorization for Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 10, 2021 - 10:07am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health will file an application seeking an emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm, its chief said Monday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the agency will submit an EUA application for Sinopharm before the Food and Drug Administration Monday after the World Health Organization approved the jab for emergency use.

In a text message to Philstar.com, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said “the government can apply for EUA.”

Executive Order 121, which allows the drug regulator to issue EUA for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines, states that an EUA application shall be submitted by "the industry or government agency concerned, such as the national procurer or the public health program implementer."

The FDA is an attached agency of the health department.

The FDA has issued EUAs to vaccines made by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya Research Institute, Johnson & Johnson, Bharat Biotech and Moderna. Applications for emergency use authorizations were made by the vaccine firms.

The agency earlier said it has yet to start a formal review of EUA applications for Sinopharm as parties had yet to submit complete requirements. So far, the drug regulator had only granted a compassionate special permit to the Presidential Security Group.

Over the weekend, Duque said his department will seek an EUA for the Chinese jab so the Philippines will no longer have to return donated Sinopharm vaccines to Beijing.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who drew criticisms after he was given a Sinopharm shot even if it has yet to receive emergency use approval, said he will return China’s donated vaccine doses. A vial has been set aside for his second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm became the first Chinese jab to receive the WHO’s green light. The United Nations health agency recommended the two-dose vaccine for adults 18 years and older.

The WHO also granted emergency use listing to the vaccines being made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and AstraZeneca. An emergency use listing paves the way for nations to quickly approve and import a vaccine for distribution. — with report from Agence France-Presse

COVID-19 VACCINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another community pantry closes after run-in with Marikina police
Another community pantry closes after run-in with Marikina police
By Franco Luna | 19 hours ago
(Updated) "I politely declined both times, but they didn't seem like they would leave until we answered their questions,"...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Legal issues bar Israel from sharing excess vaccines with Philippines&rsquo;
‘Legal issues bar Israel from sharing excess vaccines with Philippines’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Legal issues prevent Israel from sharing its excess COVID-19 vaccines with the Philippines and 19 other countries that made...
Headlines
fbfb
Caloocan closes resort for operating against gov't protocols
Caloocan closes resort for operating against gov't protocols
17 hours ago
Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan on Sunday shut down a resort in the city for operating despite quarantine protocols in the...
Headlines
fbfb
7,174 new cases; OCTA sees downward trend
7,174 new cases; OCTA sees downward trend
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
Even as 7,174 new COVID infections were recorded yesterday, the OCTA Research Group sees the rate of increase in new cases...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG warns LGUs vs fake Pfizer vaccines
DILG warns LGUs vs fake Pfizer vaccines
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has issued an advisory warning the public of fake Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Church bells ring in 1 year before 2022 polls
Church bells ring in 1 year before 2022 polls
By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
A pealing of church bells at noon yesterday marked a year’s countdown to Election Day and sought to encourage seven...
Headlines
fbfb
House leaders to DOH: Step up fight vs COVID-19
House leaders to DOH: Step up fight vs COVID-19
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
House leaders have called on the Department of Health to step up in the fight against COVID-19.
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmaker urges government to invest in R&D
Lawmaker urges government to invest in R&D
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
The government needs to allocate a substantial portion of its national budget for research and development as it tries to...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't determining which industries can be reopened in areas under MECQ
Gov't determining which industries can be reopened in areas under MECQ
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said there is a need to balance public health with the economy and to fight hunger especially...
Headlines
fbfb
Using COVID-19 jabs without EUA a 'mockery' of FDA, Robredo says
Using COVID-19 jabs without EUA a 'mockery' of FDA, Robredo says
19 hours ago
"It makes a mockery of our existing regulatory agencies," Vice President Leni Robredo said on using vaccines without EUA...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with