House probe pushed on killing of ex-NUJP director
MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan bloc is urging the House of Representatives to investigate the killing of Pilar, Capiz municipal administrator John Heredia, a former journalist, which they say “highlights the culture of impunity and worsening state of press freedom in the country.”
“It is imperative for members of Congress, as representatives of our people, to defend the rights of our people and check on excesses and violations committed against them, especially in this time of crisis,” the six-member bloc said in House Resolution No. 1740.
Heredia, who previously served as director of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines and was the first and longest sitting chairman of the union’s Capiz chapter, was shot several times by an unidentified assailant in Barangay Lawa-an, Roxas City a day before World Press Freedom Day.
This was not the first attack on the Heredia family. In 2019, Heredia’s wife, lawyer Criselda Heredia, survived an ambush on her and her daughter.
Citing the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL), the progressive lawmakers said Criselda had been red-tagged in posters distributed in Iloilo City before the ambush.
The lawmakers also noted that there have been numerous attacks on activists and progressive organizations in the Western Visayas region prior to Heredia’s killing.
READ: ‘Shameless act of state terror’: Groups condemn attack on yet another rights lawyer
The Department of Justice’s task force on extrajudicial killings will be keeping its hands off Heredia’s case, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Monday.
However, he referred the former journalist’s killing to the Presidential Task Force on Media Security. — Xave Gregorio
Dennis Denora, a Sun.Star reporter and publisher of the Trends and Times community paper, has been shot dead by unidentified killers, according to the Davao chapter of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.
Denora was killed near the wet market of Panabo City in Davao Del Norte on Thursday afternoon, NUJP Davao says.
The Davao del Norte Press & Radio-TV Club says in a statement that is is angered and saddened by news of the killing.
"His death awakens the anger and pains of journalists who do their job and yet are being judged by the pistol," the group also says.
Mandaluyong court issues a release order for Manila Today editor Lady Ann Salem a month after the dismissal of her case.
Salem's legal counsel Krissy Conti tells Philstar.com that they are still confirming with the jail if the journalist can be released within the day. — report from Kristine Joy Patag
Maria Ressa, chief executive of news website Rappler, testified in court in a case widely seen as retribution for her criticism of Duterte's administration.
Rappler was three years ago branded a "fake news outlet" by Duterte and she has since been the subject of at least 11 investigations into her business.
Ressa has said the cases are payback for her criticism of the president's policies including his war on drugs that has killed thousands of people.
"It hurts to tell the truth nowadays. There are costs to telling the truth," she told reporters after spending over two hours on the witness stand.
Last year top broadcast network ABS-CBN was forced off the air when Congress refused to renew its license after Duterte vowed to personally shut it down for allegedly failing to air his 2016 presidential election campaign ads. — AFP
Three female media workers have been shot and killed in Afghanistan, their TV network said, in what appeared to be the latest targeted killing to rock the country.
Tuesday's murders came in two separate attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad, said Zalmai Latifi, the director of Enikass TV, where the three women worked.
"They were going home from the office on foot when they were shot," Latifi told AFP, saying all three worked in the dubbing department for the broadcaster. — AFP
The US director of national intelligence is expected to release a damning report Friday that fingers Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the brutal murder and dismemberment of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.
The classified report is believed to say that, based on intelligence collected by the CIA and other spy bodies, the kingdom's de facto leader directed the assassination of the respected US-based writer in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
The prince has steadfastly denied a part in the murder, even as some of his closest advisors have been shown to be deeply involved. — AFP
Detained journalist Lady Ann Salem, through the Public Interest Law Center, has filed an urgent motion at the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court for her release, Manila Today, of which she is editor, reports.
The court last week junked the charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives against Salem and labor organizer Rodrigo Esparago, citing irregularities in how search warrants that led to their arrests were served.
"Law enforcers are authorized to seize only those items listed in the search warrant leaving them with no discretion regarding what articles they shall seize," the court said, adding there were inconsistencies in the testimonies of police officers and an informant that cast doubt on the existence of probable cause to issue the warrant in the first place.
“All told, there being numerous inconsistencies and contradictions, the testimonies of the foregoing witnesses cannot be given full faith and credence,” the order read.
The court said that since the sworn affidavits and testimonies served as the sole basis of the search warrant, “the Court finds that probable cause was not sufficiently established.”
- Latest
- Trending