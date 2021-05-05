#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines approves Modernaâ€™s COVID-19 jab for emergency use
A file photo taken on April 22, 2021 in Monts, central France, shows vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Recipharm plant.
AFP/Guillaume Souvant

Philippines approves Moderna’s COVID-19 jab for emergency use

Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines approved Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine of United States biotech company Moderna for emergency use, making it the seventh coronavirus jab to get clearance in the country.

Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo said during a news conference that the benefits of administering the vaccine outweighs the risks.

The authorization, which was issued just nine days after local distributor Zuellig Pharma applied, clears Moderna’s jab for individuals aged 18 and older.

The emergency use authorization will only be valid within the duration of the declared public health emergency or upon the issuance of certificate of product registration.

Moderna is taken in two doses, and has reported an efficacy rate of 94%. Regulators in the US also approved it for emergency use in late 2020.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said Moderna has committed to deliver 200,000 doses of its vaccine by June 15.

While a supply agreement for 20 million doses was inked in March, there remains no word if this has been finalized through a procurement deal.

The tripartite deal was made between the government, the manufacturer and the private sector. Here, the government will get 13 million doses, while the private sector will get the remaining seven million for its frontline workers.

The Duterte administration is aiming to vaccinate 50 to 70 million Filipinos this 2021 in a bid to reach herd immunity. 

Government data showed that as of May 3, 309,385 Filipinos are already fully-vaccinated, while 1.69 million have received their first dose. — with a report from Christian Deiparine

COVID-19 VACCINES MODERNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duque as hero? Lacson says &lsquo;hilo&rsquo;
Duque as hero? Lacson says ‘hilo’
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Senators disputed yesterday President Duterte’s assertion that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was the “hero”...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine priority pushed for NCR, high-risk areas
Vaccine priority pushed for NCR, high-risk areas
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
To prevent a further surge of infections, the National Task Force against COVID-19 intends to prioritize infection hotspots...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors in 'ivermectin pantry' may face suspension, loss of license &mdash; PMA
Doctors in 'ivermectin pantry' may face suspension, loss of license — PMA
By Christian Deiparine | 19 hours ago
"If they think they're above the law, they're not," the Philippine Medical Association said on doctors who prescribed the...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Quarantine to be lifted once things clear up&rsquo;
‘Quarantine to be lifted once things clear up’
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has vowed to immediately lift quarantine restrictions “once things start to clear” even as he...
Headlines
fbfb
Speedy release of P10.6 billion to NTF-ELCAC questioned
Speedy release of P10.6 billion to NTF-ELCAC questioned
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon yesterday questioned what he described as the speedy release of P10.6 billion to the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
678 of 744 sequenced swab samples yield new variants
678 of 744 sequenced swab samples yield new variants
11 hours ago
Close to 700 more COVID-19 variant cases have been detected by the Philippine Genome Center and University of the Philippines-National...
Headlines
fbfb
Temperature in Metro spikes to 35.2 degrees Celsius
Temperature in Metro spikes to 35.2 degrees Celsius
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
The temperature in Metro Manila yesterday hit 35.2 degrees Celsius, the hottest recorded so far this dry season, according...
Headlines
fbfb
Hard, long quarantine vowed for travelers from India
Hard, long quarantine vowed for travelers from India
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The Philippines will require a “hard, long and strict” quarantine for travelers who will arrive in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd extends early registration in public schools
DepEd extends early registration in public schools
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Education has extended the early registration for incoming Kindergarten and Grades 1, 7 and 11 students...
Headlines
fbfb
PopCom sees higher maternal mortality
PopCom sees higher maternal mortality
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Population has reported an increase in maternal deaths in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with