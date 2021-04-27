#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
La Salle professors â€˜appalled by failure of gov't' to defend West Philippine Sea
In this undated handout photo received from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on April 25, 2021, coast guard personnel conduct maritime exercise near Pag-asa island in the West Philippine Sea.
AFP/PCG, Handout

La Salle professors ‘appalled by failure of gov't' to defend West Philippine Sea

(Philstar.com) - April 27, 2021 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Faculty members of De La Salle University on Monday decried what they called the government's failed response to China's long-running incursions on Philippine sovereignty.  

In a statement, DLSU professors from the departments of political science and international relations said China's aggression in the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the West Philippine Sea "jeopardize the welfare of our fisherfolk and the sustainability of aquatic resources in the area." 

"We are equally appalled by the failure of our government to effectively secure the sovereignty of the country," they added. 

Posted by DLSU - Political Science Department on Sunday, April 25, 2021

Hundreds of Chinese ships are still lingering in the West Philippine Sea, prompting the Philippine government to file a slew of diplomatic protests and bolster its own presence in the area. However, President Rodrigo Duterte has been silent on the issue save for his continued reiteration of the claim that asserting Philippine sovereignty in the area will lead to war with China. 

"While the government has belatedly invoked the Hague ruling and filed diplomatic protests, the President should disabuse himself of the simplistic notion that the only other option is to antagonize China and risk war," DLSU professors said. 

Gov't told: Explore other solutions 

Echoing calls from lawmakers, the professors urged the government to consider "multilateral solutions" to China's aggression which affects not only the Philippines but other claimants in the South China Sea. 

READ: Senators push ‘united stand’, multilateral approach on South China Sea disputeLIST: World powers that criticized China's maritime militia ships at West Philippine Sea reef

"We must seriously strengthen our maritime security capacity," they also said. 

"The Chief Executive must genuinely show the resolve he promised during his 2016 presidential campaign for in doing so he will fulfill his constitutional duty." 

Duterte campaigned on taking a confrontational stance with China on the West Philippine Sea, even claiming that he would jet ski to a disputed island and plant a Philippine flag there.

But, in 2019, he announced an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping allowing China to trawl in Philippine waters. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque recently denied the existence of such an agreement, contradicting a previous spokesman who said the agreement was "informal" but "binding." 

"We must stand against those who think that might is right. It is time that our government values our country's patrimony," the professors said. 

"We re-assert that appeasement emboldens the aggressor, peace without dignity is subjugation, and asserting our rights is not a declaration of war." 

— Bella Perez-Rubio 

CHINA DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: April 25, 2021 - 1:08pm

The United States Navy's Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier USS John C. Stennis continues underway in the South China Sea.

The US Pacific Command just reported that it has received "cargo" from support ship USNS Rainier in the disputed waters.

April 25, 2021 - 1:08pm

The Philippine Coast Guard sends BRP Malapascua and BRP Francisco Dagohoy (MMOV 5002) — a fisheries bureau vessel manned by PCG personnel — to Pagasa Island in the West Philippine Sea for maritime exercises.

Pagasa Island is in the Kalayaan Island Group of Palawan province.

April 23, 2021 - 10:29am

Two new diplomatic protests have been lodged against China as of April 21, the Department of Foreign Affairs says.

These are in addition to the daily protests over the continuing presence of Chinese vessels in Julian Felipe Reef following reports that at least 160 Chinese maritime militia ships are still in Philippine waters.

"The continued swarming and threatening presence of the Chinese vessels creates an atmosphere of instability and is a blatant disregard of the commitments by China to promote peace and stability in the region," the DFA says.

April 18, 2021 - 2:44pm

The Department of National Defense denounces as "irresponsible propaganda" social media posts claiming that retired and active military officers have withdrawn support for President Rodrigo Duterte over the situation in the West Philippine Sea.

"Such disinformation is an act of reckless agitation emanating from detractors, who have a limited and myopic appreciation of issues," Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says.

Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, earlier Sunday also disputed the social media rumor, as well as claims of "'warplanes' from various countries taking off and landing in Clark Airbase." 

April 14, 2021 - 9:11am

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin orders the filing of another diplomatic protest as NTF-WPS reports that 240 Chinese maritime militia vessels, claimed by Chinese authorities as ordinary fishing vessels, continuously swarm the West Philippine Sea.

April 13, 2021 - 1:11pm

The Department of Foreign Affairs summons Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian and expresses "displeasure" over the "illegal lingering presence" of Chinese ships in Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.

The DFA says it summoned Huang on April 12, where Acting Undersecretary Elizabeth Buensuceso informed him that the reef lies within the Philippine exclusive economic zone.

"The continuing presence of Chinese vessels around the Reef is a source of regional tension," the DFA says.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
480K doses of Sputnik arriving April 29
480K doses of Sputnik arriving April 29
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The second tranche comprising 480,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in the country on April 29,...
Headlines
fbfb
Moderna applies for EUA
Moderna applies for EUA
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
American pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc. is seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate to probe NTF-ELCAC&rsquo;s duplicating functions
Senate to probe NTF-ELCAC’s duplicating functions
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The Senate will check possible “double disbursements” in the P19-billion budget of the National Task Force to...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine priority for PRC frontliners pushed
Vaccine priority for PRC frontliners pushed
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
To address the need for more health professionals, Sen. Bong Go is pushing the inclusion of Professional Regulation Commission...
Headlines
fbfb
Quarantine classifications for next month may be out on Wednesday night
Quarantine classifications for next month may be out on Wednesday night
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Experts have urged the government to extend the implementation of MECQ in NCR Plus to sustain the decrease in the COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking' &mdash; WHO chief
COVID-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking' — WHO chief
By Nina Larson | 1 hour ago
The World Health Organization chief voiced alarm Monday at India's record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths,...
Headlines
fbfb
DA forges partnerships for ASF vaccine trials
DA forges partnerships for ASF vaccine trials
By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has partnered with about 10 companies to conduct trials on potential vaccines against African...
Headlines
fbfb
Pandemic causes drop in routine immunizations in Philippines
Pandemic causes drop in routine immunizations in Philippines
By Christian Deiparine | 15 hours ago
DOH said the figure last year was at 61.5% of the eligible population, or around 1.3 million. This was down by 7.6% from 69.1%...
Headlines
fbfb
NUPL: 'Steady increase' in work-related attacks on lawyers since 2016
NUPL: 'Steady increase' in work-related attacks on lawyers since 2016
By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
There have been 176 work-related attacks on lawyers, including 73 killings, in the past ten years and the numbers have surged...
Headlines
fbfb
Local experts study Indian coronavirus variant, mull ban on travelers from India
Local experts study Indian coronavirus variant, mull ban on travelers from India
17 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also said the DOH and the Department of Foreign Affairs are discussing the possibility...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with