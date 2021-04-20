#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Duterte query answered: UN could pressure China on West Philippine Sea
File photo shows retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Caprio.
The STAR/Michael Varcas

Duterte query answered: UN could pressure China on West Philippine Sea

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — An order from the United Nations could pressure China to respect Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, a retired Supreme Court justice told President Rodrigo Duterte after he claimed otherwise. 

Duterte, during a pre-recorded meeting with Cabinet members that was aired Monday night, called out retired SC justice Antonio Carpio directly, asking him partially in Filipino: "If the United Nations will ask China to surrender because of that award given to us, will China give in to that?"  

The chief executive also verbally attacked Caprio, calling him a "dreamer" who runs his mouth. The former justice played a key role in the Philippines’ historic victory against China before the Permanent Court of Arbitration. 

"Getting a UN resolution in your country's favor is already a huge victory because that means the world community is behind your country," Caprio replied on Tuesday. "That strengthens enormously your country's position and weakens greatly your adversary's position." 

"This is how a country defends its national interest.  A country cannot just fold up and give up just because the other side is stubborn. That is a childish mentality." 

How effective are UN resolutions? 

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque during a virtual briefing later Tuesday said that all this was Caprio's "erroneous" personal opinion.

"[O]nly [UN] Security Council resolutions are binding on all member states and, of course, general assembly resolutions are non-binding," he said. 

Caprio in his statement did not claim that UN General Assembly resolutions were binding. 

What he did say was that when such resolutions are coupled with consensus in the international community, they may incentivize even superpowers such as the US to comply. 

The former justice cited a resolution approved by the UN General Assembly in 1987 that called on the US to comply with an International Court of Justice ruling that favored Nicaragua. 

The ICJ ruling stated that Washington, in violation of international law, used force against another state and intervened in its affairs by supporting the Contras, a right-wing rebel group, and by mining Nicaraguan harbors. 

"After several years the US eventually complied to the satisfaction of Nicaragua," Caprio said while adding that the superpower "suffered a huge reputational cost and decided to cut a deal." 

He also cited a UNGA resolution passed with overwhelming approval in 2019, ordering the United Kingdom "to return the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius pursuant to an opinion of the International Court of Justice."

The islands, which the UK retained even after Mauritius gained independence in 1968, are a main strategic asset for Britain in the Indian Ocean. It paid Mauritius around 4 million euros or P23,298,138 for the islands and in the 1970s forcibly removed between 1,500 to 2,000 people from Diego Garcia, the largest island in the archipelago, which it then leased to the US as an airbase. 

"So far the UK has not complied," Carpio said. "However, its reputation as a law-abiding country is taking a beating." 

Senators: All options available except surrender

Duterte on Monday night also repeated his claim that the Philippines cannot assert its sovereignty in its own waters because that would result in war with China, alarming senators who urged against surrendering on the issue. 

READDuterte: This is not the time to send 'gray ships' to West Philippine Sea

"He’s the leader of our country and he’s the commander-in-chief of our armed forces. He can think of anything and speak about anything except surrender," Sen. Panfilo Lacson said in an interview with CNN Philippines' "The Source."  

Lacson is a Philippine Military Academy graduate and former national police chief. He chairs the Senate committee on national defense.

He added that if members of the military interpret Duterte's comments as surrendering to China, "it could be disastrous to Philippine sovereignty."

Meanwhile, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said it was embarrassing that the Philippines' own commander-in-chief would talk about ceding territory to China. 

"This president swore an oath to defend the constitution and the Philippine nation. A constitution that renounces war as an instrument of national policy," Hontiveros said. 

"So if a 'war' he cannot wage is the only way he can think of to confront China, then that betrays the moral and intellectual bankruptcy of the highest office of the land." 

Both senators also reiterated calls on the government to work with the international community to effectively counteract Beijing's aggression in contested waters, noting that this strategy has been emphasized by the departments of foreign affairs and national defense. 

PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: This is not the time to send 'gray ships' to West Philippine Sea
Duterte: This is not the time to send 'gray ships' to West Philippine Sea
17 hours ago
He said, however, that Navy ships will be sent if China tries to get oil, minerals, or "whatever it is in the bowels of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Boy caught outside his house dies after chase by Pasay tanods
Boy caught outside his house dies after chase by Pasay tanods
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
The two tanods, who were identified as Relan Maquiling and Arturo Rontos, claimed they responded to "a call from...
Headlines
fbfb
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
A look at the tribunal ruling dismissing Marcos' poll protest vs Robredo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Two months after the historic voting, the SC on Monday released the full copy of the ruling on Marcos’ poll protest...
Headlines
fbfb
Permit or not? Mixed messages as gov't unsure how to address community pantries
Permit or not? Mixed messages as gov't unsure how to address community pantries
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"We told the barangays, don't require them to have a permit anymore. Just let it happen," Interior Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Duterte unbothered by rumors of withdrawal of military support
Palace: Duterte unbothered by rumors of withdrawal of military support
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
"It's just hearsay. We believe that all of our soldiers are loyal to the republic and they know that this is not the time...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Philippines slides down World Press Freedom Index for third straight year
Philippines slides down World Press Freedom Index for third straight year
By Xave Gregorio | 4 minutes ago
For the third year in a row, the Philippines slid down the World Press Freedom Index of Paris-based media watchdog Reporters...
Headlines
fbfb
Justice chief: Community pantry organizers can't be compelled to give info
Justice chief: Community pantry organizers can't be compelled to give info
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 minutes ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said community pantry organizers are under no obligation to fill out any forms that may...
Headlines
fbfb
Active COVID-19 cases hit 127,006 after Philippines logs 7,379 new infections&nbsp;
Active COVID-19 cases hit 127,006 after Philippines logs 7,379 new infections 
1 hour ago
The Philippines on Tuesday recorded 7,379 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 953,106.
Headlines
fbfb
Human Rights Watch: Community pantry organizers should be 'extolled, not vilified'
Human Rights Watch: Community pantry organizers should be 'extolled, not vilified'
1 hour ago
Community pantries that feed Filipino families left hungry during the pandemic should be “extolled, not vilified,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte orders clinical trial for ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
Duterte orders clinical trial for ivermectin as COVID-19 treatment
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
"Perhaps the president really wants to try it on Filipinos that's why he ordered the DOST to study it too," Domingo said in...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with