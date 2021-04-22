#VACCINEWATCHPH
Philippines sees 8,767 new COVID-19 cases
Mall-goers bask in the summer sun as they eat in the newly opened summer-themed alfresco dining area of the SM City Taytay in Rizal on Saturday, April 17, 2021 as part of the mall's commitment to a safe dining experience in line with the IATF standards.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Philippines sees 8,767 new COVID-19 cases

(Philstar.com) - April 22, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday recorded 8,767 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 971,049.

  • Active cases: 107,988 or 11.1% of the total
  • Recoveries: 17,138, pushing total to 846,691
  • Deaths: 105, bringing total to 16,370

What's new today? 

  • Another community pantry in Pandacan, Manila closed its doors over fears for the safety of its volunteers amid continued red-tagging.

  •  The Food and Drug Administration granted a third private hospital a compassionate special permit (CSP) to use anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. The World Health Organization does not recommend using ivermectin on COVID-19 patients other than in a clinical trial.

  • The Department of Foreign Affairs reported 53 new COVID-19 cases one new death among overseas Filipinos, bringing their totals to 18,218 and 1,122, respectively. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio 

