Philippines sees 8,767 new COVID-19 cases
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday recorded 8,767 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 971,049.
- Active cases: 107,988 or 11.1% of the total
- Recoveries: 17,138, pushing total to 846,691
- Deaths: 105, bringing total to 16,370
What's new today?
- Another community pantry in Pandacan, Manila closed its doors over fears for the safety of its volunteers amid continued red-tagging.
-
The Food and Drug Administration granted a third private hospital a compassionate special permit (CSP) to use anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. The World Health Organization does not recommend using ivermectin on COVID-19 patients other than in a clinical trial.
-
The Department of Foreign Affairs reported 53 new COVID-19 cases one new death among overseas Filipinos, bringing their totals to 18,218 and 1,122, respectively.
— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Xave Gregorio
- Latest
- Trending