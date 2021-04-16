Erap returns to ICU after suffering 'slight setback' — Jinggoy

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Joseph Estrada was moved back into an intensive care unit on Thursday night after suffering a "slight set back," his son and former senator Jinggoy Estrada said.

In a post to Facebook on Friday afternoon, the younger Estrada said his father's doctors "found a super imposed bacterial lung infection" and brought the former president to the ICU "for monitoring and support of his blood pressure which fluctuated due to the said infection."

"But overall, he is stable with high flow oxygen support," he added.

Estrada was returned to a regular room on Wednesday, April 14, after nine days in the ICU, according to his son. He tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than two weeks after he was first diagnosed.

"Once again, we ask for your prayers for his immediate recovery and also to all those infected with covid19," the former senator said.

— Bella Perez-Rubio