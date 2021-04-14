#VACCINEWATCHPH
PAGASA: Tropical storm outside PAR may bring thunderstorms in Visayas, Mindanao
This satellite image shows Tropical Storm 'Surigae,' which is seen to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibilit by April 16
RAMMB

PAGASA: Tropical storm outside PAR may bring thunderstorms in Visayas, Mindanao

(Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 6:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has no direct effect yet, but its extension could start to bring thunderstorms to the southern parts of the country, PAGASA said Wednesday. 

In its afternoon forecast, the agency said the new weather disturbance was last seen at 1,195 kilometers east of Mindanao at 3 p.m. 

The storm continues to move northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour. But it has since slightly intensified, with peak winds of 75 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph. 

PAGASA said the tropical storm, "Surigae", will be deignated "Bising" once it enters PAR by Friday.

While it is still less likely to have a direct effect in the next three days, the weather bureau said it can become a Severe Tropical Storm in the next 24 hours, and reach full typhoon status also by Friday, April 16. 

"Generally fair weather condition can be expected for the country tonight, but there is a huge chance for severe thunderstorms in Mindanao and even in Visayas," said weather specialist Joey Figuracion in Filipino.

The agency advised residents in Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to keep monitoring its announcements, as well as keep in touch with their local disaster offices for updates.

For Thursday, April 15, PAGASA said generally fair weather could be seen in Luzon with warmer temperatures by noon to early afternoon. There is, however, still a chance for isolated rains and thunderstorms by afternoon or night.

Visayas and Mindanao will also see the same, but in turn, could see the forming of severe thunderstorms. No gale warning has also been issued to date. 

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Manangement Council has begun preparations for the incoming storm, ordering its local counterparts to carry out the necessary measures.

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY PHILIPPINE ATMOSPHERIC GEOPHYSICAL AND ASTRONOMICAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TROPICAL STORM
