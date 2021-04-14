NDRRMC starts preparations for Tropical Storm Bising

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has directed its regional and local counterparts to prepare for a tropical storm expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday.

NDRRMC in a statement released Wednesday said it ordered regional and local DRRMCS to do the following:

conduct risk communication activities

disseminate warnings and advisories to communities at risk

initiate Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) meetings

activate their respective Emergency Operations Center (EOCs)

conduct inventory of resources for response

preposition their assets and rescue teams

"The public is also reminded to take precautionary measures in anticipation of the possible effects of the storm alongside the observance of minimum public health standards against COVID-19," authorities said.

The tropical storm was given the international name “Surigae,” but will be named "Bising" when it enters the country. It was seen 1,210 kilometers east of Mindanao at 3 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said earlier Wednesday.

PAGASA said Bising may intensify into a typhoon after entering the PAR on Friday but landfall is still uncertain, according to weather specialist Benison Estareja.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Gaea Katreena Cabico