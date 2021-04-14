#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Weather disturbance off Mindanao intensifies into tropical storm
At 3 a.m. the tropical storm was seen 1,210 kilometers east of Mindanao.
PAGASA

Weather disturbance off Mindanao intensifies into tropical storm

(Philstar.com) - April 14, 2021 - 9:05am

MANILA, Philippines — The weather disturbance outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility developed into a tropical storm, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

The tropical storm was given the international name “Surigae.” At 3 a.m. it was seen 1,210 kilometers east of Mindanao.

The storm was heading north-northwest at 10 km per hour, while packing peak winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph.

It is expected to move northward while slightly slowing down until Thursday. Then, it will turn west-northwestward and gradually speed up.

The storm is forecast to enter PAR on Friday. Once it does, it will be given a local name “Bising”—the second tropical storm in the country this year.

It may eventually intensify into a typhoon on Friday.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said it remains uncertain whether or not the potential “Bising” will make landfall in the country due to its current distance from land and its slow movement.

“May scenario kasi na sinasabing lalapit ito sa may Eastern Visayas and Bicol region at meron ding scenario na ito ay pahilaga or magre-recurve matapos pumasok sa PAR so hindi na siya magla-landfall kaya patuloy ang monitoring natin regarding sa pagbabago sa kilos ng bagyo,” he said.

(There is a scenario in which the cyclone will be near Eastern Visayas and Bicol region. There is another scenario in which it will move north and recurve after entering PAR so it will not make landfall. That’s why our monitoring about the changes in the storm’s movements is continuous.)

For now, it remains “less likely” that the storm will directly affect the country over the next three days. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PLLO chief charged for yearlong absence
By Christina Mendez | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
Two employees of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office have filed a complaint against PLLO chief Adelino Sitoy for allegedly being absent from office for nearly a year.
Nation
fbfb
Tropical cyclone off Mindanao to intensify into storm &ndash; PAGASA
Tropical cyclone off Mindanao to intensify into storm – PAGASA
By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
A tropical depression spotted off Mindanao is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this weekend.
Nation
fbfb
Militant slain, 8 government troopers wounded in Marawi clash
By John Unson | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
A sub-leader of the Islamic State-linked Dawlah Islamiya was killed while his wife and eight government troopers were wounded in a law enforcement operation in Marawi on Monday.
Nation
fbfb
Duterte signs law creating 2 new Rizal districts
By Alexis Romero | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
President Duterte has signed into law a measure dividing the second legislative district of Rizal into three.
Nation
fbfb
Quezon City, private sector partner for faster vaccine rollout
By Janvic Mateo | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government has partnered with various private sector groups, including retail giant SM Supermalls, to hasten the vaccination drive against COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Erap now negative for COVID-19
Erap now negative for COVID-19
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 9 hours ago
Former president Joseph Estrada tested negative for COVID-19 in his latest RT-PCR swab test, his son former senator Jinggoy...
Nation
fbfb
MWSS to probe EDSA pipe leak
MWSS to probe EDSA pipe leak
By Catherine Talavera | 9 hours ago
The regulatory office of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System will investigate the circumstances involving a damaged...
Nation
fbfb
2 PNP officials die of COVID-19
2 PNP officials die of COVID-19
By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
Two Philippine National Police officials have died of COVID-19, the PNP reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
CIDG seizes P30 million COVID-19 test kits
CIDG seizes P30 million COVID-19 test kits
By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
Around 30 boxes of unauthorized COVID-19 rapid test kits valued at P30 million were seized from 10 persons in Quezon City...
Nation
fbfb
3 killed in Cotabato gun attack
By Ed Amoroso | April 14, 2021 - 12:00am
Three persons were killed in a gun attack in this city yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with