Ex-Speaker Alvarez tests positive for COVID-19
Former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.
The STAR

Ex-Speaker Alvarez tests positive for COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - April 8, 2021 - 10:11am

MANILA, Philippines — Former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez contracted COVID-19, his daughter confirmed Thursday.

Finance Assistant Secretary Paola Alvarez said her father, 63, tested positive for the virus, but is not in serious condition.

“He is still in Davao del Norte and is recovering at home,” the younger Alvarez said.

Prior to catching COVID-19, the Davao del Norte lawmaker has been busy touring parts of the country as part of his voter’s education campaign dubbed “We Need A Leader.”

He is the latest lawmaker to get COVID-19, following Majority Leader Martin Romualdez (Leyte), Edgar Erice (Caloocan), Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) and Jocelyn Syn Limkaichong (Negros Oriental).

COVID-19 has claimed the life of one lawmaker in the 18th Congress, with Rep. Francisco Datol (Senior Citizens party-list) succumbing to the disease in August 2020. — Xave Gregorio with a report from The STAR/Edu Punay

