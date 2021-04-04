#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Caloocan congressman contracts COVID-19
This photo shows Rep. Edgar Erice (Caloocan), who said on April 4, 2021 that he tested positive for COVID-19
House of Representatives

Caloocan congressman contracts COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - April 4, 2021 - 12:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Edgar Erice (Caloocan) has tested positive for the COVID-19 along with his staff, he announced on Sunday.

The congressman from the city's second district said he was eight days into quarantine when he found out. 

Erice, 60, added that he is showing mild symptoms for the virus but that these should not be a cause for concern. 

"We will have to temporarily close our district office due to the numerous cases among my staff members," he wrote on Facebook. 

It was unclear as to how many of his personnel have also been infected, including their condition.

He did not say too where he could have possibly contracted the COVID-19 or if he was exposed to an infected individual.

Erice joins the list of lawmakers at the House of Representatives to test positive for the virus.

The development on Sunday brings the number of congressmen testing positive in less than a month to four, along with Majority Leader Martin Romualdez (Leyte), Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) and Jocelyn Syn Limkaichong (Negros Oriental).

In March, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco ordered a four-day lockdown the entire Batasan complex in Quezon City. It came as more House employees were infected, with the chamber's secretary general Mark Llandro Mendoza reporting 33 active cases at the time.

CALOOCAN CITY EDGAR ERICE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 Chinese caught with drugs, gun
By Ghio Ong | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Two Chinese men, accosted at past midnight yesterday for breaking curfew in Pasay, were reportedly found to be carrying a gun and illegal drugs.
Nation
fbfb
Barangay officials apologize after viral lugaw rider claims harassment
Barangay officials apologize after viral lugaw rider claims harassment
1 day ago
Officials of Barangay Muzon in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan involved in the viral lugaw delivery incident have apologized after...
Nation
fbfb
7 COVID-19 deaths at NCMH in March
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Seven persons from the National Center for Mental Health in Mandaluyong died of COVID-19 in March alone following a surge in infections wherein 152 tested positive for the virus, Mayor Carmelita Abalos said yes...
Nation
fbfb
125 quakes recorded around Taal
125 quakes recorded around Taal
By Cet Dematera | 14 hours ago
At least 125 volcanic tremors were recorded in the Taal Volcano network in the past 24 hours.
Nation
fbfb
Holiday tomorrow in Pangasinan
By Eva Visperas | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Malacañang has declared April 5 as a special non-working day in this province, which marks its 441st anniversary.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Caloocan congressman contracts COVID-19
Caloocan congressman contracts COVID-19
1 hour ago
Rep. Edgar Erice (Caloocan) has tested positive for the COVID-19 along with his staff, he announced on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
7 Lipa villages declared ASF-free
By Catherine Talavera | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Seven barangays in Lipa City in Batangas have been declared free from African swine fever, according to the Department of Agriculture-Calabarzon office.
Nation
fbfb
Valenzuela extends liquor ban indefinitely
By Ghio Ong | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
The Valenzuela City government has extended its liquor ban indefinitely.
Nation
fbfb
12 held for illegal cockfight in Marikina
By Emmanuel Tupas | April 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Twelve people were arrested for betting on an illegal cockfight or tupada in violation of enhanced community quarantine protocols in Marikina City on Friday.
Nation
fbfb
New bridge connects 13 seaside villages to Cotabato City
New bridge connects 13 seaside villages to Cotabato City
19 hours ago
Thirteen barangays in the western coast of Maguindanao are now connected by a new P108-million bridge to this city, something...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with