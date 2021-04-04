Caloocan congressman contracts COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Edgar Erice (Caloocan) has tested positive for the COVID-19 along with his staff, he announced on Sunday.

The congressman from the city's second district said he was eight days into quarantine when he found out.

Erice, 60, added that he is showing mild symptoms for the virus but that these should not be a cause for concern.

"We will have to temporarily close our district office due to the numerous cases among my staff members," he wrote on Facebook.

It was unclear as to how many of his personnel have also been infected, including their condition.

He did not say too where he could have possibly contracted the COVID-19 or if he was exposed to an infected individual.

Erice joins the list of lawmakers at the House of Representatives to test positive for the virus.

The development on Sunday brings the number of congressmen testing positive in less than a month to four, along with Majority Leader Martin Romualdez (Leyte), Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) and Jocelyn Syn Limkaichong (Negros Oriental).

In March, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco ordered a four-day lockdown the entire Batasan complex in Quezon City. It came as more House employees were infected, with the chamber's secretary general Mark Llandro Mendoza reporting 33 active cases at the time.