DILG: 13 local execs asked to explain receiving vaccines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has so far asked 13 local government executives to explain why they were inoculated with coronavirus vaccines despite not being on the priority list.

And the number of LGU officials to receive show cause orders may continue to rise as the department receives more reports from citizens, Undersecretary Epimaco Densing said Wednesday.

In an interview with TeleRadyo, Densing said they had asked 11 mayors, one governor and one councilor to explain. The DILG has received one response, from Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal, he added.

Densing said they will be creating a legal team within the agency, with one representative from the Department of Health, to evaluate all the responses they received.

“There are still many reports and photos of officials who were inoculated that we receive. We are evaluating because there are some barangay captains included,” he said in Filipino.

Asked if everyone will be asked to explain, Densing said yes. “That’s why we are evaluating and verifying those who were inoculated,” he added.

Under the government's national vaccination plan, healthcare frontliners are slated to receive the first jabs, followed by senior citizens and people with comorbidities. Some LGUs have started inoculation of senior citizens.

An ABS-CBN report quoting DILG officer-in-charge Bernardo Florece said the government has allowed mayors who are also senior citizens to receive jabs.

The DOH warned that jumping the line for vaccination of priority populations may jeopardize the government’s allocation in the COVAX Facility, which provides nations, such as the Philippines, millions of free jabs.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said there may be possible administrative liability for government officials who skipped the queue. — Kristine Joy Patag