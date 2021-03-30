#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines â€˜profoundly dismayedâ€™ as death toll in Myanmar crosses 500
This photo taken and received from an anonymous source via Facebook on March 30, 2021 shows protesters taking part in a demonstration against the military coup in Monywa, Sagaing region.
Handout / FACEBOOK / AFP

Philippines ‘profoundly dismayed’ as death toll in Myanmar crosses 500

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday expressed alarm over the violence in Myanmar but again stopped short of condemning the country's junta which is cracking down on protesters who continue to demonstrate against the ouster and detention of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"The Philippines is profoundly dismayed at reports of excessive and needless force against unarmed protesters in Myanmar on Armed Forces Day, which resulted in the worst violence since the military takeover," the Department of Foreign Affairs said. 

"We reiterate our call for security forces in Myanmar to exercise restraint and desist from resorting to disproportionate force against unarmed citizens." 

DFA added that the Philippines remains steadfast "in supporting Myanmar on its path to a fuller democracy beginning with the immediate release of State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and duly-elected civilian leaders." 

What is this about?

  • A monitoring group on Tuesday said over 500 people have been killed in the Myanmar junta's brutal crackdown on protestors. Demonstrations across Myanmar by unarmed protesters have been met with tear gas, rubber bullets, and live rounds.

  • World powers have ramped up their condemnation of the military's ruthless campaign against the movement demanding the restoration of democracy and release of Suu Kyi, with the US suspending a trade pact with Myanmar and United Nations chief Antonio Guterres calling for a united global front to put pressure on the junta. 

  • However, the Philippines has stopped short of condemning Myanmar’s military. Instead, it has expressed profound dismay over the military's actions, called for restraint, for Suu Kyi's release, and the return of "status quo" in Myanmar. 

  • Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has scorned many of the tools often used to exert international pressure, dissociating the Philippines from a UN Human Rights Council resolution demanding the release of Suu Kyi and other democratic leaders.

  • Twenty-one civil society groups, labor groups, and non-government organizations earlier this month sought a tougher stance from the Philippine government on the bloody crackdown on protesters, urging Locsin to join them in the effort to "intercede" for the citizens of Myanmar who are resisting the military takeover of their democratically elected government.

— with reports from Agence France-Presse 

MYANMAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH recommends extension of ECQ in 'NCR Plus' for another week
DOH recommends extension of ECQ in 'NCR Plus' for another week
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
In an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel Tuesday, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the one week ECQ in the...
Headlines
fbfb
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
'Almost back to zero': Duterte reverts 6 provinces to GCQ, MECQ
20 hours ago
Several parts of the country will return to stricter quarantine status by April, President Rodrigo Duterte announced on ...
Headlines
fbfb
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
play
Crotch groping: Palace defends Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday defended President Duterte from critics who accused him of deceiving the public about his birthday...
Headlines
fbfb
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
Familiar transport woes show no lessons learned from last ECQ
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
"It's simple mathematics. Why would they go out if they won't earn?"
Headlines
fbfb
Calida's motions for extension defer SC resolution on halting anti-terrorism law
Calida's motions for extension defer SC resolution on halting anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The Office of the Solicitor General’s motions for extension to answer the push for a temporary stop on the implementation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace says ECQ extension a 'last resort'
Palace says ECQ extension a 'last resort'
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Extending the lockdown in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces is the "absolute last resort," Malacañang said Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines &lsquo;profoundly dismayed&rsquo; as death toll in Myanmar crosses 500
Philippines ‘profoundly dismayed’ as death toll in Myanmar crosses 500
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
The Philippines on Tuesday expressed alarm over the violence in Myanmar but again stopped short of condemning the country's...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED eyes more universities as vaccination centers
CHED eyes more universities as vaccination centers
3 hours ago
More universities could soon become sites for the country's COVID-19 vaccination program, the Commission on Higher Education...
Headlines
fbfb
'ECQ Plus?' IATF meets on Saturday, but Roque says extension is 'last resort'
'ECQ Plus?' IATF meets on Saturday, but Roque says extension is 'last resort'
3 hours ago
The government’s coronavirus task force will meet on Saturday to discuss whether the Enhanced Community Quarantine status...
Headlines
fbfb
'Naubos na ang luha ko': Duterte admits he's having a hard time dealing with pandemic
'Naubos na ang luha ko': Duterte admits he's having a hard time dealing with pandemic
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Weeks after saying that Filipinos would prevail over the pandemic, President Rodrigo Duterte warned of "bleak months" ahead...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with