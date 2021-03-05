#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Tougher stance vs. Myanmar coup sought from Philippines
Protesters react after tear gas was fired by security forces in an attempt to disperse them during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on March 4, 2021.
STR / AFP

Tougher stance vs. Myanmar coup sought from Philippines

(Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 6:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Several civil society groups, labor groups, and non-government organizations on Friday pressed the Philippine government to join them in an effort to "intercede" for the citizens of Myanmar who are resisting the military takeover of their democratically elected government.

This is according to a joint statement from regional advocacy institution Initiatives for International Dialogue and the Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO).

The groups wrote Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., seeking "a dialogue on how to best consolidate the efforts of the Philippine government and other non-state actors in support of the Burmese."

"While we welcome the pronouncement of the Philippine government to stand by the people of Myanmar and will only accept the status quo ante, we were however expecting a more forward position in condemning the illegal coup and ongoing violence perpetrated by [Myanmar's military] and its increasingly bloody response on the peaceful protesters of the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM),” their letter to the DFA reads.

They further recalled that the Philippines "has always been regarded as a citadel and champion of democracy in the region if not in all of Asia, particularly since the peaceful People Power revolution at EDSA in 1986."

"[T]he group is hoping that the Secretary, himself a key part of the EDSA revolution, would take a personal interest in addition to his official capacity as DFA’s Secretary, in assisting the Burmese people in securing their fledgling democratic institutions."

After the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos was ousted in 1986, Locsin served President Corazon Aquino as both speechwriter and legal counsel.

The following is a list of other groups who co-signed the letter to the Department of Foreign Affairs:

  • Akbayan Citizens' Action Party
  • Akbayan Youth
  • ASEAN SOGIE Caucus (ASC)
  • ASEAN Youth Forum Philippines
  • Center for Migrant Advocacy (CMA)
  • Center for Youth Advocacy and Networking (CYAN), Inc
  • Coalition Against Trafficking in Women - Asia Pacific (CATW-AP)
  • Gaston Z. Ortigas Peace Institute (GZOPI)
  • NAGKAISA Labor Coalition
  • Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK)
  • SARILAYA
  • Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (SCAP)
  • Tindig Kabataan
  • Partido Manggagawa (PM)
  • Peace Women Partners (PWP)
  • Philippine Women’s Network for Peace and Security
  • Philwomen on ASEAN
  • WomanHealth Philippines
  • Women’s Legal and Human Rights Bureau, Inc (WLB)
  • World March of Women - Pilipinas (WMW)

Myanmar has been in turmoil since February 1 when the military ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ending the nation's decade-long experiment with democracy and sparking daily mass protests.

The military junta has met the protests with violence. UN envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told reporters that Thursday was the "bloodiest" day of the crisis, counting some 38 dead within 24 hours.

What has the Philippines done so far?

While it has called for Suu Kyi's release and the return of "status quo" in Myanmar, the DFA has stopped short of condemning the Tatmadaw, the official name of Myanmar’s military.

Even as tensions escalated and reports of deaths piled on, the Philippines maintained its measured tone, calling on the junta "to exercise restraint and refrain from using excessive force against unarmed demonstrators."

Locsin has scorned many of the tools often used to exert international pressure, dissociating the Philippines with a United Nations Human Rights Council resolution demanding the release of Suu Kyi and other democratic leaders.

He has also refused to work with any Western country on the issue, ranting on several occasions that they "destroyed" Suu Kyi and left her vulnerable to a military takeover.

Locsin was referring to the widespread criticism of the human rights and democracy icon for her defense of the military amid the Rohingya crisis which saw the rampant perpetration of atrocities against the minority Muslim population in the predominantly-Buddhist Myanmar.

Myanmar is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice while the International Criminal Court is investigating the nation for crimes against humanity.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Agence France-Presse

COUP DAW AUNG SAN SUU KYI DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS MYANMAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Court upholds dismissal of De Lima bid to throw out 2nd drug case
Court upholds dismissal of De Lima bid to throw out 2nd drug case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Sen. Leila De Lima’s trial in her second drug case will proceed as the Muntinlupa court upheld its dismissal of her...
Headlines
fbfb
4 Philippine universities in world rankings by subjects
4 Philippine universities in world rankings by subjects
By Janvic Mateo | 22 hours ago
Four Philippine universities still made it to the latest list of world’s best universities by subject released by international...
Headlines
fbfb
Giant clam shells worth $3.3 million seized in Philippine raid
Giant clam shells worth $3.3 million seized in Philippine raid
5 hours ago
In one of the biggest operations of its kind in the country, 80 tons of the tropical species were discovered in a village...
Headlines
fbfb
Court orders release of journalist a month after case junked
Court orders release of journalist a month after case junked
6 hours ago
A Mandaluyong court has finally ordered the release of Manila Today editor Lady Ann Salem exactly a month after charges for...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 17 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Sagot-for-sale' scheme on student modules probed
'Sagot-for-sale' scheme on student modules probed
4 hours ago
The Department of Education is looking into reported “sagot-for-sale,” a scheme were parents supposedly pay for...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines logs 3,045 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise since mid-October
Philippines logs 3,045 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise since mid-October
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The Philippines recorded the highest number of daily cases since October 16, when the country had 3,139 additional ...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Attack on red-tagged rights lawyer to have chilling effect on members of legal profession&rsquo;
‘Attack on red-tagged rights lawyer to have chilling effect on members of legal profession’
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
A senator and former justice secretary on Friday called for stronger laws against red-tagging following the attack on a rights...
Headlines
fbfb
Top COVAX donors US, EU welcome arrival of AstraZeneca jabs in Philippines
Top COVAX donors US, EU welcome arrival of AstraZeneca jabs in Philippines
7 hours ago
Both the United States and the European Union welcomed the arrival of the first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines detects 83 more cases of coronavirus variants first seen in UK, South Africa
Philippines detects 83 more cases of coronavirus variants first seen in UK, South Africa
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
(Updated) Of these, 52 are infected with B.1.351, or the variant first identified in South Africa. Meanwhile, 31 are infected...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with