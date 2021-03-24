Palace happy that many people in 'NCR Plus' bubble are cooperative

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has lauded the public's compliance with the restrictions being enforced in the so-called "National Capital Region plus bubble" and has expressed optimism that the stricter measures would abate the surge in COVID-19 infections.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque thanked the residents of the areas in the bubble - composed of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal - and reiterated that the two-week restrictions are for the good of everyone.

"We are happy because it seems that many of our countrymen extended their cooperation. While there are apprehensions, relative to the total population of Metro Manila plus, they are only few," Roque said at a press briefing last Tuesday.

"We are thankful for the cooperation of our people. It is for the good of all," he added.

Metro Manila, which accounts for one third of the Philippine economy, and the four nearby provinces, have been placed under a stricter general community quarantine to address the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases.

The stricter measures, which took effect last March 22 and will be in force until April 4, include banning non-essential travel into and out of the "NCR plus bubble," mass gatherings and indoor dining; requiring minors and the elderly to stay at home; reducing capacity in back-end offices to 30 to 50% and implementing work-from-home set-up; and encouraging those who are living with vulnerable persons to wear face masks at home.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the tighter safety measures after the Philippines logged more than 7,000 daily new COVID-19 infections, a development that threatens to overwhelm the country's healthcare system.

Asked if an extension of the stricter GCQ is possible, Roque said: "We'll see because we expect our countrymen to extend their full cooperation."

"The message is while we don't prohibit going outside one's home, we expect everyone's cooperation because we all know that the most effective weapons are staying at home, wearing face masks, washing of hands, and getting vaccines," he added.

Roque said the effects of the mobility restrictions would be felt in the next two weeks, when the COVID-19 incubation period is expected to end. The government's pandemic task force is scheduled to meet this week to discuss the quarantine classifications of areas outside the "NCR plus bubble."

"Normally, it is about this time of the month that the preliminary data is released and there will be a decision in the last week of the month," the Palace spokesman said.

The government aims to reduce the daily new COVID-19 infections by 25% within the next two weeks.