Philippines logs 6,666 new COVID-19 cases
Police officers inspect passing two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles and issue tickets to non-Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) motorists plying EDSA in Pasay City on Monday night, March 22, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Philippines logs 6,666 new COVID-19 cases

(Philstar.com) - March 24, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health officials on Wednesday reported 6,666 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country's total count to 684,311.

The number of active cases continued to be on a record-high since the pandemic began with additional 5,554 from yesterday's 86,200. 

  • Active cases: 91,754 or 13.4% of the total
     
  • Recoveries: 1,072, bringing the overall count to 579,518. 
     
  • Deaths: 47, or the total now reaching 13,039

What's new today?

  • There are now 508,332 Filipinos who have legally received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a March 23 bulletin by officials. Some 1,105,500 out of the 1,125,600 doses the country has have been distributed in 1,759 vaccination sites.
     
  • The health department reiterated the World Health Organization's warning that Filipinos skipping the line in vaccination could risk the country's share in the COVAX facility. This came after non-medical workers and mayors were inoculated despite not in the priority.
     
  • Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the labor department should classify the COVID-19 as an occupational disease to allow workers to avail of insurance and other benefits. 
     
  • Courts within the 'NCR Plus' were allowed to operate at 30% capacity until April 16, the Office of the Court Administrator said in a circular. — Christian Deiparine

