#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
^
Mayor jumps priority list, gets COVID-19 vaccine
Photo shows Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez getting vaccinated for the coronavirus ahead of his turn in the priority line.
Alfred Romualdez on Facebook

Mayor jumps priority list, gets COVID-19 vaccine

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 1:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, who is not on the priority list for vaccination, was inoculated with a China-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine on Monday. 

Under the government's national vaccination plan, healthcare frontliners are slated to receive the first jabs, followed by senior citizens and people with comorbidities. Only after both priority sectors can local chiefs receive vaccines. 

Yet in photos posted to his personal Facebook page, Romualdez is seen being administered a COVID-19 vaccine by a Department of Health nurse at the City Health Office. The same photos show he did so without a face mask on. 

A DOH Nurse deployed at City Health Office administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Mayor Alfred S. Romualdez today, after...

Posted by Alfred Romualdez on Sunday, 21 March 2021

"I was being true to myself and to what I said, that everything that hits us, hits me first. So, let me be your guinea pig first. As the Mayor, I am also a frontliner," he said in mixed Filipino and English, adding that he "felt fine" after his inoculation. 

The Tacloban mayor, the first local chief executive to publicly receive a coronavirus jab, later tried to spin the situation to his credit, saying he did it to boost vaccine confidence among his constituents. 

"Never say that I did it to save myself before others. I did it to make the people see that it was okay to get the vaccine," he said in a statement shortly after taking his jabs.

"I wanted our people to take it for protection, and so that the efforts of the national government will not be in vain." 

Whether or not he did it for vaccine confidence is beside the point, as medical collectives earlier pointed out that bypassing priority mocks the government's own regulatory processes. 

Philstar.com has reached out to the health department for comment, but it has not responded as of this post. 

Earlier, Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro disclosed that the national government rejected his request to be vaccinated with the Sinovac jabs. 

Health officials recorded 8,019 additional COVID-19 infections earlier Monday afternoon, bringing the national caseload to 671,792.

The number set a record high in daily coronavirus additions in the country, which has been on lockdown for 371 days—the longest quarantine in the world.

"Because everyone was scared and everyone was waiting for me. So I did it to lead my people out of fear. And I'm glad they responded positively!" Romualdez said. 

— with a report from James Relativo 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TACLOBAN CITY MAYOR ALFRED ROMULADEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Boracay, Western Visayas prepare for cancellations by tourists from 'GCQ bubble'
Boracay, Western Visayas prepare for cancellations by tourists from 'GCQ bubble'
By Rosette Adel | 15 hours ago
The Department of Tourism Region VI-Western Visayas on Monday reminded tourism stakeholders that travelers from the so-called...
Nation
fbfb
Dead mayor tests positive for COVID-19
By Artemio Dumlao | March 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Results of two swab tests conducted on Mayor Faustino Aquisan of Kabayan, Benguet who died of cardiac arrest showed he was positive for COVID.
Nation
fbfb
Lipa bishop, priests contract COVID-19, ask for prayers
Lipa bishop, priests contract COVID-19, ask for prayers
By Marlon Luistro | 2 days ago
Garcera also asked all priests in the Archdiocese of Lipa to offer their Masses, Holy Hours and recitation of the rosary for...
Nation
fbfb
Wounded Sayyaf leader dies from blood loss
By Roel PareÃ±o | March 23, 2021 - 12:00am
A leader of the Abu Sayyaf bandit group, who was wounded and captured following an encounter in Tawi-Tawi on Saturday, has died due to loss of blood, the military confirmed yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Foreigners with fake quarantine bookings face deportation
Foreigners with fake quarantine bookings face deportation
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration yesterday warned foreigners found with fake quarantine bookings that they would be deported.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
BOC seizes P45 million smuggled cigarettes
BOC seizes P45 million smuggled cigarettes
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs confiscated yesterday P45 million worth of cigarettes believed to be smuggled from Shenzhen, China at...
Nation
fbfb
Navotas logs 11 new virus strains
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | March 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Navotas registered 11 cases of the new variants of COVID-19, Mayor Toby Tiangco reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
2 ex-Bulacan execs cleared of usurpation
By Elizabeth Marcelo | March 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Two former officials of San Jose Del Monte City in Bulacan were acquitted in a usurpation case that stemmed from the confusing results of the 2007 elections.
Nation
fbfb
Rizal villages to experience water interruptions
By Rhodina Villanueva | March 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Manila Water will undertake maintenance and repair works at its Siruna pumping station in Barangay Mambugan, Antipolo City starting tomorrow afternoon.
Nation
fbfb
Go inaugurates Bukidnon market, gives aid to vendors
March 23, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go attended the inauguration on Saturday of a new public market in Quezon town in Bukidnon, whose budget allocation he supported.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with