Mayor jumps priority list, gets COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, who is not on the priority list for vaccination, was inoculated with a China-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Under the government's national vaccination plan, healthcare frontliners are slated to receive the first jabs, followed by senior citizens and people with comorbidities. Only after both priority sectors can local chiefs receive vaccines.

Yet in photos posted to his personal Facebook page, Romualdez is seen being administered a COVID-19 vaccine by a Department of Health nurse at the City Health Office. The same photos show he did so without a face mask on.

A DOH Nurse deployed at City Health Office administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Mayor Alfred S. Romualdez today, after... Posted by Alfred Romualdez on Sunday, 21 March 2021

"I was being true to myself and to what I said, that everything that hits us, hits me first. So, let me be your guinea pig first. As the Mayor, I am also a frontliner," he said in mixed Filipino and English, adding that he "felt fine" after his inoculation.

The Tacloban mayor, the first local chief executive to publicly receive a coronavirus jab, later tried to spin the situation to his credit, saying he did it to boost vaccine confidence among his constituents.

"Never say that I did it to save myself before others. I did it to make the people see that it was okay to get the vaccine," he said in a statement shortly after taking his jabs.

"I wanted our people to take it for protection, and so that the efforts of the national government will not be in vain."

Whether or not he did it for vaccine confidence is beside the point, as medical collectives earlier pointed out that bypassing priority mocks the government's own regulatory processes.

Philstar.com has reached out to the health department for comment, but it has not responded as of this post.

Earlier, Marikina City Mayor Marcy Teodoro disclosed that the national government rejected his request to be vaccinated with the Sinovac jabs.

Health officials recorded 8,019 additional COVID-19 infections earlier Monday afternoon, bringing the national caseload to 671,792.

The number set a record high in daily coronavirus additions in the country, which has been on lockdown for 371 days—the longest quarantine in the world.

"Because everyone was scared and everyone was waiting for me. So I did it to lead my people out of fear. And I'm glad they responded positively!" Romualdez said.

— with a report from James Relativo