SC, UnionBank ink deal on Judiciary ePayment Solution

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has inked a partnership with the Union Bank of the Philippines for an ePayment solution, as the Judiciary streamlines court processes.

In a statement on Thursday, the SC Public Information said the high court and the UnionBank signed a Memorandum of Agreement on March 15 for the Judiciary ePayment Solution.

The SC PIO explained that the Judiciary ePayment Solution “will involve an application designed to provide the courts the options to receive fees and payments digitally form litigants, their counsels and representatives in a safe, secure, real-time, 24/7 basis from anywhere at their convenience.”

The Judiciary ePayment Solution will be rolled out in first and second-level courts nationwide.

Court Administrator Midas Marquez and UnionBank Board Vice-Chair R. Justo A. Ortiz were the principal signatories of the MOA, the SC PIO said.

Following this partnership with UnionBank, the high court has also called on other banks and ePayment service providers to submit to them proposals for the integration of the Judiciary ePayment Solution.

Streamlining court processes

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta said during the signing that the MOA will be greatly beneficial to courts and the public as it will streamline assessment and payment of court fees processes.

Peralta thanked the UnionBank as he noted that the partnership “comes at a very opportune time as the Philippine Judiciary is currently in the midst of its quest for digital transformation and at a time when online service is a great advantage due to the COVID-pandemic when face-to-face transactions are discouraged whenever possible.”

Others who were present during the signing are retired Chief Justice Reynato Puno, now an independent Board Member of UnionBank and UnionBank officers; Executive Vice President Ana Aboitiz Delgado representing Board Member Sabin Aboitiz; Senior Executive Vice President Henry Aguda; Senior Vice President Joselito Banaag and members of the UnionBank Project Team.

Deputy Court Administrator Raul Villanueva and Assistant Court Administrator Brian Keith Hosaka, also SC spokesperson, also attended the signing.

Digitizing work practices

This is the latest among the Judiciary’s initiatives in automation of its systems The SC has also launched videoconferencing for trials and rolled out an Enhanced e-Warrant system.

In a separate statement, the SC PIO said it is also holding a two-day series of webinars, in partnership with Microsoft, on orienting Judiciary employees with applications and functionalities on the Philippine Judiciary 365 platform.

Peralta also noted how the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the courts to swiftly adjust to virtual work environment.

The SC PIO said that close to 4,000 employees and officials — ranging from justice and judges to their staff, from the SC, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals and Sandiganbayan — are joining the webinar. — Kristine Joy Patag