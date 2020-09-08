#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SC, PNP roll out Enhanced e-Warrant system
Chief Justice Diosdado M. Peralta (center, front row), together with newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Camilo Pancratius P. Cascolan (left, front row), launches the Enhanced e-Warrant System at the En Banc Session Hall, Supreme Court of the Philippines, Ermita, Manila on September 8, 2020. Looking on are PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management Director Elmo Francis Sarona (right, front row) and Court Administrator Jose Midas P. Marquez (left, back row) and Assistant Court Administrator and SC Public Information Office Chief Brian Keith F. Hosaka.
SC Public Information Office/released
SC, PNP roll out Enhanced e-Warrant system
(Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court and Philippine National Police on Tuesday rolled out the Enhanced e-Warrant system that fully automates the issuance of arrest warrants across the country.

The SC Public Information Office said in a statement that the new system “aims to fully automate the issuance of arrest warrants” and would, in turn, speed up the service of law enforcement agencies. 

The Enhanced e-Warrant System “is set to operate as an online database of warrants of arrest, providing real-time updates on the status of warrants and specific actions taken by law enforcement agencies,” the SC PIO added. This is also a timely response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newly-appointed police chief, General Camilo Cascolan, also attended the launch at the SC En Banc Session Hall. He said that the new e-Warrant system “will contribute in securing an ideal scale of effectiveness in crime solution.”

Full implementation by end of 2020

The Enhanced e-Warrant system aims to cover around 2,600 courts and 1,900 police stations across the country.

The SC, through the Office of the Court Administrator, the Philippine National Police Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management will first conduct online trainings for courts and police stations before the Enhanced e-Warrant System will be implemented in the region.

“Before the year ends, the full implementation of the Enhanced e-Warrant System is expected, after all courts and police stations have undergone online trainings,” the SC PIO said.

Process

After the court finds probable cause to issue a warrant, details will be encoded to and generated by the Enhanced e-Warrant system; data of which will be instantaneously transmitted to the police station that holds jurisdiction over the accused and where the complaint was filed.

Police would then have 1-0 days to provide feedback on whether they were able to serve e-Warrant or not, and the reasons therefore.

“This real-time feedback mechanism is viewable by all the courts nationwide. All courts can also access the system to determine whether an accused has pending cases in other courts, effectively eliminating the delay in the release of an accused who may have the same or similar names,” the SC PIO also said.

In June, 72-year-old jeepney driver Elmer Cordero had to stay behind in detention while four others who were arrested with him after it was found that Cordero or a person with the same name supposedly has a pending estafa case. 

The SC said the first ever e-Warrant was issued also issued on the day of launch, from the sala of Hon. Maria Gracia Cadiz-Casaclang, Presiding Judge, Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 155 over a case of qualified theft. — Kristine Joy Patag

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte grants Jennifer Laude's killer Pemberton an absolute pardon
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
As Philippine prosecutors prepare to block the early release of US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, Foreign Affairs Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte on Pemberton pardon: Allow him the good character presumption
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, convicted for the killing of Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude, should be given...
Headlines
fbfb
China continues to improve artificial islands in South China Sea — Lorenzana
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
"They (China) continue to improve the islands they have built," Lorenzana tells the House Committee on Appropriations during...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte grants absolute pardon to Pemberton
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The US serviceman convicted of homicide for killing a transgender in Olongapo six years ago is now a free man.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte pardon grant to Pemberton 'solely his own' — Guevarra
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte’s grant of absolute pardon to US Marine L/Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton was solely his decision,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 minutes ago
Duterte tells agencies to publish details of infra, irrigation projects in newspapers
By Alexis Romero | 13 minutes ago
Duterte said the public deserves to know how much the government would spend for the projects and what companies would undertake...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte: Philippines to buy most affordable COVID-19 vaccines
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The Philippines will go for the most affordable vaccines to be sold in the market as President Rodrigo Duterte thinks there...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
SC, PNP roll out Enhanced e-Warrant system
1 hour ago
The Supreme Court and Philippine National Police on Tuesday rolled out the Enhanced e-Warrant system that fully automates...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Kin mark fifth month of plea to free detainees by protesting Pemberton pardon
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
"Where is justice when a US soldier convicted of homicide... was granted absolute pardon while hundreds of incarcerated Filipinos...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Groups call for halt to 'ill-conceived' Manila Bay 'white sand' project
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
In a position paper Tuesday, fishers and environmental groups said they are alarmed that the P389-million Manila Bay beautification...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with