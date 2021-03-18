House goes on 4-day lockdown as staff contract COVID-19
MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives is on a four-day lockdown as several staff have been infected with coronavirus.
“We have decided to place the entire Batasan complex on a temporary lockdown from March 18 to 21 as a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of House members and employees in view of the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila,” Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said Thursday in a statement.
Velasco said all committee meetings, public hearings and other events which will be held during the time that the House is on lockdown will be done virtually.
House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza said that there are now 33 active COVID-19 cases in the chamber.
Both chambers of Congress are now on lockdown, with Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III earlier restricting access to its premises from March 17 to March 23.
The lockdowns at the Senate and the House come as the country faces a spike in COVID-19 cases, with it reaching a seven-month high last Monday. — Xave Gregorio
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
The return of a curfew and movement restrictions a year into the COVID-19 pandemic show that government has not learned from pastr mistakes, labor group Bukluran ng Mangagagwang Pilipino says, claiming further that the Duterte administration "has nothing to show" for the months of lockdown.
"As before, these policies are being done without any consideration of the effects on nightshift workers (including medical frontliners) whom the government expects to continue working as part of their thrust to further reopen and revitalize the economy. With no provision of free transport or economic aid, we will likely see stranded workers again under pressure of termination for being unable to report to work," it says in a statement on Tuesday.
"As it was a year ago, their main concern is not improving contact tracing and mass testing or augmenting our public health system and infrastructure. These measures discriminate against poor and working Filipinos who are erroneously labeled as 'pasaways' and are being blamed for the rising infection rates."
Minors in Metro Manila, particularly 15 to 17 years old, will be banned anew from going outdoors for two weeks starting March 17.
Only persons aged 18 to 65 are allowed to go outside their homes following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the capital region.
"We are implementing age restrictions because of the increase in our COVID-19 cases. We encourage everyone to strictly observe and practice the minimum health protocols, and be extra careful and follow stringent measures particularly when around vulnerable family members, as there have been reports of transmission among family members," MMDA chair Benhur Abalos says.
MINORS BANNED OUTDOORS ANEW FOR TWO WEEKS STARTING TOMORROW Only individuals aged 18-65 years old are allowed to go...Posted by MMDA on Monday, 15 March 2021
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto will undergo quarantine after his driver "Kuya Vener" passed away due to COVID-19.
In a Facebook Live on Monday morning, Sotto says he was a close contact of his driver but he is following health protocols.
"Don't worry. I am okay, I don't have symptoms," Sotto says in Filipino.
The main office of the Bureau of Immigration in Intramuros, Manila will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for disinfection.
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente says the building will undergo a "thorough sanitation and disinfection" following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.
The transacting public are advised to conduct businesses at other Immigration offices in the capital region, such as the SM North satellite office, SM Aura satellite office and others.
MRT-3 management says a cleaning crew caught on video "hastily disinfecting one of our trains" is facing disciplinary action for the breach in protocol.
"We have sternly reminded members of our cleaning and disinfection staff that while there is a need to disinfect all train coaches at speed, the process of disinfection must be focused and done with care," it says in a statement.
"The safety and health of MRT-3 passengers will always be our top concerns as we all adjust to meet the requirements of the new normal."
