#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
House goes on 4-day lockdown as staff contract COVID-19
The House of Representatives plenary hall on October 13, 2020.
House of Representatives/Release

House goes on 4-day lockdown as staff contract COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - March 18, 2021 - 10:18am

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives is on a four-day lockdown as several staff have been infected with coronavirus.

“We have decided to place the entire Batasan complex on a temporary lockdown from March 18 to 21 as a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of House members and employees in view of the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila,” Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said Thursday in a statement.

Velasco said all committee meetings, public hearings and other events which will be held during the time that the House is on lockdown will be done virtually.

House Secretary General Mark Llandro Mendoza said that there are now 33 active COVID-19 cases in the chamber.

Both chambers of Congress are now on lockdown, with Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III earlier restricting access to its premises from March 17 to March 23.

The lockdowns at the Senate and the House come as the country faces a spike in COVID-19 cases, with it reaching a seven-month high last Monday. — Xave Gregorio

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 16, 2021 - 1:37pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

March 16, 2021 - 1:37pm

The return of a curfew and movement restrictions a year into the COVID-19 pandemic show that government has not learned from pastr mistakes, labor group Bukluran ng Mangagagwang Pilipino says, claiming further that the Duterte administration "has nothing to show" for the months of lockdown.

"As before, these policies are being done without any consideration of the effects on nightshift workers (including medical frontliners) whom the government expects to continue working as part of their thrust to further reopen and revitalize the economy. With no provision of free transport or economic aid, we will likely see stranded workers again under pressure of termination for being unable to report to work," it says in a statement on Tuesday.

"As it was a year ago, their main concern is not improving contact tracing and mass testing or augmenting our public health system and infrastructure. These measures discriminate against poor and working Filipinos who are erroneously labeled as 'pasaways' and are being blamed for the rising infection rates."

March 16, 2021 - 10:52am

Minors in Metro Manila, particularly 15 to 17 years old, will be banned anew from going outdoors for two weeks starting March 17.

Only persons aged 18 to 65 are allowed to go outside their homes following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the capital region.

"We are implementing age restrictions because of the increase in our COVID-19 cases. We encourage everyone to strictly observe and practice the minimum health protocols, and be extra careful and follow stringent measures particularly when around vulnerable family members, as there have been reports of transmission among family members," MMDA chair Benhur Abalos says.

MINORS BANNED OUTDOORS ANEW FOR TWO WEEKS STARTING TOMORROW Only individuals aged 18-65 years old are allowed to go...

Posted by MMDA on Monday, 15 March 2021
March 15, 2021 - 12:24pm

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto will undergo quarantine after his driver "Kuya Vener" passed away due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook Live on Monday morning, Sotto says he was a close contact of his driver but he is following health protocols.

"Don't worry. I am okay, I don't have symptoms," Sotto says in Filipino.

March 15, 2021 - 10:14am

The main office of the Bureau of Immigration in Intramuros, Manila will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for disinfection.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente says the building will undergo a "thorough sanitation and disinfection" following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

The transacting public are advised to conduct businesses at other Immigration offices in the capital region, such as the SM North satellite office, SM Aura satellite office and others.

March 14, 2021 - 11:10am

MRT-3 management says a cleaning crew caught on video "hastily disinfecting one of our trains" is facing disciplinary action for the breach in protocol.

"We have sternly reminded members of our cleaning and disinfection staff that while there is a need to disinfect all train coaches at speed, the process of disinfection must be focused and done with care," it says in a statement.

"The safety and health of MRT-3 passengers will always be our top concerns as we all adjust to meet the requirements of the new normal."

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OCTA: Metro Manila now seeing 'serious surge' in COVID-19 cases
OCTA: Metro Manila now seeing 'serious surge' in COVID-19 cases
By Christian Deiparine | 15 hours ago
Metro Manila is now going through a "serious surge" in coronavirus cases, the OCTA Research said Wednesday, with reproduction...
Headlines
fbfb
'No VIP treatment': For the second time, Sinas may face raps over health protocols breach
'No VIP treatment': For the second time, Sinas may face raps over health protocols breach
By Franco Luna | 17 hours ago
"For me, there's no such thing as a VIP person, no VIP treatment for anybody. If he has violated the law, he should be held...
Headlines
fbfb
8 killed, 6 of them Asians, in US attacks
8 killed, 6 of them Asians, in US attacks
11 hours ago
Eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US state of Georgia Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccinated health worker died of COVID-19, not from receiving jab &mdash; officials
Vaccinated health worker died of COVID-19, not from receiving jab — officials
By Christian Deiparine | 17 hours ago
Authorities on Wednesday said a health worker who received a COVID-19 vaccine and later died succumbed to the virus and not...
Headlines
fbfb
2,986 curfew violators apprehended
2,986 curfew violators apprehended
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police reported having accosted at least 2,986 individuals in violation of the curfew throughout Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PDP-Laban members continue plea for Duterte&rsquo;s VP run despite Pacquiao warning
PDP-Laban members continue plea for Duterte’s VP run despite Pacquiao warning
By Xave Gregorio | 11 minutes ago
Some members of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino—Lakas ng Bayan are continuing their push for President Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbfb
Pentagon report shows China is the biggest challenge to FONOPs in 2020
Pentagon report shows China is the biggest challenge to FONOPs in 2020
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 24 minutes ago
Beijing appears to be the top violator of the Convention on the Law of the Sea with the most multiple operational challenges...
Headlines
fbfb
Amid activist killings, Carpio reminds the Bench: SC is 'ultimate guardian' of people's rights
Amid activist killings, Carpio reminds the Bench: SC is 'ultimate guardian' of people's rights
By Kristine Joy Patag | 38 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has power to address issues concerning the bloody Calabarzon raids where nine activists were killed in law...
Headlines
fbfb
Alert Level 2 still up in Taal Volcano; 164 quakes recorded in 24 hours
Alert Level 2 still up in Taal Volcano; 164 quakes recorded in 24 hours
By Marlon Luistro | 1 hour ago
Taal Volcano remains in Alert Level 2 as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and  Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded...
Headlines
fbfb
Private hospitals hit critical level
Private hospitals hit critical level
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Twenty hospitals in the National Capital Region are now at “critical level” while 23 others are at the “higher...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with