Party-list lawmaker says he tested positive for COVID-19
File photo shows Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor.
Anakalusugan Party-list Facebook Page

Party-list lawmaker says he tested positive for COVID-19

(Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — A party-list lawmaker said Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) told House reporters that he and seven other people in his household tested positive for coronavirus, but did not experience severe symptoms.

“We did not experience severe symptoms, maybe we’re even asymptomatic. We just quarantined … and took medicine and vitamins,” he said partly in Filipino.

Defensor said he is currently isolated in his home and will get tested for COVID-19 again on Wednesday to check if he is cleared of the virus.

Defensor is the latest lawmaker to reveal that he contracted coronavirus following Rep. Jocelyn Sy Limkaichong (Negros Oriental, 1st District) who said Monday that she is under quarantine and asymptomatic.

COVID-19 has claimed the life of one lawmaker in the 18th Congress, with Rep. Francisco Datol (Senior Citizens party-list) succumbing to the disease in August 2020. — Xave Gregorio

