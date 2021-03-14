#VACCINEWATCHPH
DOH records 4,899 coronavirus cases, total now at 621,498
A cop joins rounds as the local government imposed a seven-day granular lockdown on Block 41 Zones 4, 5, and 9 at Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City on Friday midnight, March 12, 2021 to limit the movement of residents and curb the spike in COVID-19 related cases.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

DOH records 4,899 coronavirus cases, total now at 621,498

(Philstar.com) - March 14, 2021 - 1:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Sunday, March 14 recorded 4,899 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 621,498.  

  • Active cases: 48,157 or 7.7% of the total cases
  • Recoveries: 13,371, pushing total to 560,512
  • Deaths: 63, bringing total to 12,829

What’s new today? 

  • Saturday afternoon's 5,000 additional cases marked the highest daily rise since August last year.
     
  • That same day, health authorities reported that they found a new coronavirus variant in the country.
     
  • According to the OCTA Research Group earlier Sunday, the additional daily cases could hit 8,000 by end-March if the current influx is not controlled.
     
  • Globally, over 120 million coronavirus infections have been recorded, leading to more than 2.6 million casualties. 
     
  • It has been 362 days since enhanced community quarantine was first hoisted. The Philippines is still under the world's longest quarantine. 

