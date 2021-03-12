#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-September
Members of the Manila Police District are deployed at Barangay 351 in Sta. Cruz, Manila to strictly implement the localized lockdown with the help of barangay officials on Thursday midnight, March 11, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-September

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday recorded 4,578 additional COVID-19 cases, the highest since mid-September, bringing the total number of infections to 611,618.  

  • Active cases: 52,012 or 8.5% of the total
     
  • Recoveries: 272, pushing total to 546,912
     
  • Deaths: 87, bringing total to 12,694

What’s new today?

  • The country reported the highest single-day rise since September 14, when the country had 4,699 cases.
     
  • The Philippines will continue to use the COVID-19 vaccine developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca even after several countries suspended its use over fears the jab could be lined to blood clots.
     
  • A year into the pandemic, the DOH said the Philippines is now “more prepared” to handle COVID-19 cases. This assessment comes as the country battles a resurgence in infections.
     
  • The IATF approved the recommendation of the DOH to strengthen the enforcement of public health protocols such wearing of face masks and face shields, and observance of physical distancing as well as risk mitigation strategies such as ventilation and contact tracing.

Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;No info on Calbayog mayor&rsquo;s alleged drug links&rsquo;
‘No info on Calbayog mayor’s alleged drug links’
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Police authorities in Eastern Visayas admitted they have no information on any illegal drug involvement of Calbayog Mayor...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines sees 'no reason' to halt rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs
Philippines sees 'no reason' to halt rollout of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a statement, the Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration said there is “no reason” to halt...
Headlines
fbfb
Best vaccine for seniors? DOH asked to clarify
Best vaccine for seniors? DOH asked to clarify
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
What is the best COVID-19 vaccine for senior citizens?
Headlines
fbfb
Unified Metro Manila curfew may be back on March 15, a year into quarantine
Unified Metro Manila curfew may be back on March 15, a year into quarantine
18 hours ago
Past decisions of the policy-setting council required approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging...
Headlines
fbfb
Governors want travelers tested at entry points
Governors want travelers tested at entry points
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Provincial governors are appealing to the national government to allow them to subject all travelers to COVID-19 testing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Eleazar to helm PNP as OIC while Sinas battles coronavirus
Eleazar to helm PNP as OIC while Sinas battles coronavirus
4 hours ago
(Updated 2:38 p.m.) In a statement released to reporters, Eleazar, who serves as the PNP's deputy chief for administration,...
Headlines
fbfb
#CJSearch: Bernabe says she is a textualist, will be 'judicial activist' only when law is vague
#CJSearch: Bernabe says she is a textualist, will be 'judicial activist' only when law is vague
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
(Updated) If appointed as the new chief justice, Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe said she will remain a textualist...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate bill seeks more protections for women in the workplace
Senate bill seeks more protections for women in the workplace
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Senate Bill No. 2093, filed by Sen. Joel Villanueva, expands the list of prohibited discriminatory acts against women under...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Public interview of three chief justice applicants
play
LIVE: Public interview of three chief justice applicants
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Watch the public interview LIVE, which will start at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 12, 2021.
Headlines
fbfb
Parlade stays, says DND chief
Parlade stays, says DND chief
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has thumbed down the Senate’s recommendation to remove Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade from...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with