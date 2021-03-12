Members of the Manila Police District are deployed at Barangay 351 in Sta. Cruz, Manila to strictly implement the localized lockdown with the help of barangay officials on Thursday midnight, March 11, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Philippines logs 4,578 new COVID-19 cases, highest since mid-September
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday recorded 4,578 additional COVID-19 cases, the highest since mid-September, bringing the total number of infections to 611,618.
- Active cases: 52,012 or 8.5% of the total
- Recoveries: 272, pushing total to 546,912
- Deaths: 87, bringing total to 12,694
What’s new today?
- The country reported the highest single-day rise since September 14, when the country had 4,699 cases.
- The Philippines will continue to use the COVID-19 vaccine developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca even after several countries suspended its use over fears the jab could be lined to blood clots.
- A year into the pandemic, the DOH said the Philippines is now “more prepared” to handle COVID-19 cases. This assessment comes as the country battles a resurgence in infections.
- The IATF approved the recommendation of the DOH to strengthen the enforcement of public health protocols such wearing of face masks and face shields, and observance of physical distancing as well as risk mitigation strategies such as ventilation and contact tracing.
— Gaea Katreena Cabico
