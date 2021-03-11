#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines posts biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly six months
A resident carries a water container ahead of a lockdown in the neighbourhood in Manila on March 10, 2021, as the number of new daily cases has soared past 3,000 in recent days mostly in Metro Manila area.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

Philippines posts biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly six months

(Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health logged 3,749 additional COVID-19 infections Thursday, taking the total confirmed caseload to 607,048.

  • Active cases: 47,769  or 7.9% of the total
     
  • Recoveries: 406, pushing total to 546,671
     
  • Deaths: 63, bringing total to 12,608

 

 

What’s new today?

  • The country recorded the highest single-day rise since September 19, when the country had 3,962 cases.
     
  • The Department of the Interior and Local Government said it will ask Congress for “more than P1 billion” in additional funds to extend the contracts of contact tracers until the end of the year.
     
  • The DILG said it will release a memorandum circular mandating local governments to impose travel protocols set by the government’s inter-agency task force.
     
  • A commuter advocacy group appealed for the situation of workers working late hours to be taken into consideration in implementing curfews.

Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Xave Gregorio

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
House strips Defensor of committee posts
House strips Defensor of committee posts
17 hours ago
Anakalusugan party-list Rep. Mike Defensor, an administration lawmaker identified with the previous House speaker, was stripped...
Headlines
fbfb
OWWA: Hotel budget for returning Pinoys depleted
OWWA: Hotel budget for returning Pinoys depleted
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration is seeking an additional P9.8 billion for the hotel accommodation and other needs...
Headlines
fbfb
No need to revert to MECQ &ndash; Palace
No need to revert to MECQ – Palace
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
Despite reports of family clusters being infected by COVID-19, Malacañang reiterated there is no need yet to shift...
Headlines
fbfb
Mayors urged: Consider nightshift commuters in implementing curfew
Mayors urged: Consider nightshift commuters in implementing curfew
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
“The policy must be simple to lessen the inconvenience brought to these workers who will still commute during a time...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 22 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte to consider proposal to declare state of emergency over ASF &mdash; Palace
Duterte to consider proposal to declare state of emergency over ASF — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 19 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte would look into the proposal of some senators to declare a state of emergency to support the swine...
Headlines
fbfb
Karapatan: Kin of dead in Calabarzon raids victims twice over with late release of remains
Karapatan: Kin of dead in Calabarzon raids victims twice over with late release of remains
2 hours ago
Rights group Karapatan said barring access to the remains is torture of the bereaved.
Headlines
fbfb
DILG to ask additional funds to extend contact tracers' contracts
DILG to ask additional funds to extend contact tracers' contracts
3 hours ago
DILG was able to re-hire only 15,000 contact tracers under a six-month contract this year. 
Headlines
fbfb
FLAG report found almost half of lawyers killed linked to legal practice
FLAG report found almost half of lawyers killed linked to legal practice
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The Free Legal Assistance Group has flagged the 26 work-related lawyer killings in the 61 cases they reviewed as an indicator...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate hearing on unlawful killings
play
LIVE: Senate hearing on unlawful killings
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Joint committees of the Senate will probe on Thursday the spate of unlawful killings that have hounded members of the legal...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with