A resident carries a water container ahead of a lockdown in the neighbourhood in Manila on March 10, 2021, as the number of new daily cases has soared past 3,000 in recent days mostly in Metro Manila area.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Philippines posts biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly six months
(Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 4:03pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health logged 3,749 additional COVID-19 infections Thursday, taking the total confirmed caseload to 607,048.
- Active cases: 47,769 or 7.9% of the total
- Recoveries: 406, pushing total to 546,671
- Deaths: 63, bringing total to 12,608
What’s new today?
- The country recorded the highest single-day rise since September 19, when the country had 3,962 cases.
- The Department of the Interior and Local Government said it will ask Congress for “more than P1 billion” in additional funds to extend the contracts of contact tracers until the end of the year.
- The DILG said it will release a memorandum circular mandating local governments to impose travel protocols set by the government’s inter-agency task force.
- A commuter advocacy group appealed for the situation of workers working late hours to be taken into consideration in implementing curfews.
— Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Xave Gregorio
