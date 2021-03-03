Colmenares tells SC: Authorities 'not helpless' against terrorists without anti-terrorism law
MANILA, Philippines — Law enforcers and the military are not helpless against terrorists without the reviled Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, petitioner Neri Colmenares, a former lawmaker and known rights lawyer, told the Supreme Court.
During the resumption of oral arguments on Tuesday, National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers chair Colmenares said: “They are not hopeless under current situation, as if they’re portraying themselves that if the ATA is gone, we have no other way to stop terrorists. They have.”
Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario noted that terrorism is a much complex crime, unlike other simple offenses such as murder or theft. Elaborate planning is done and it causes extensive damages, too. “Don’t you think that the authorities should be given some more slack in dealing with it?”
The justice added that 14-day detention, which can be extended by another 10 days for suspected terrorists, may be a valid exercise of congressional prerogative to extend the periods in Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code, for the “difficult task to weed out terrorism.”
But Colmenares said that no matter the claim of authorities that they need more tools, they are already empowered to do so under the Human Security Act of 2007, which the ATA repealed, along with other crimes under the RPC and other laws.
“Even if I said the HSA is draconian, [it] already allowed surveillance, monitoring, freezing of accounts, even arrest a suspect without a warrant… Their argument that we need ATA because we don’t have tools to ferret out these crimes is actually wrong because they were allowed by various laws,” Colmenares said.
Poor intelligence work
In separate interpellation from Associate Justice Edgardo Delos Santos, Colmenares said problems may be found in the implementation of the HSA and poor intelligence work.
He narrated that if asked on what part of the HSA resulted in the failure of authorities to stop the Marawi siege, no answer can be given. “Because it was not the HSA that was the problem. It’s actually the implementation of the intel work,” the long-time rights lawyer said.
Colmenares continued: “If your intelligence work your honor says that Alex Padilla and Roan Libarios are [members] of [Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army], then nothing will come out of this, even if you pass then ATAs.”
The Armed Forces of the Philippines erroneously tagged Padilla and Libarios, both known lawyers, among supposed University of the Philippines students who joined the New People’s Army who were killed or captured.
RELATED: IBP calls out military's 'ridiculous red-tagging' of lawyers
Former Solicitor General Jose Anselmo Cadiz also told the court, during the interpellation of Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda, that authorities need not wait for overt acts of a person committing terrorism or conspiring to do as such.
“I disagree. As I said, with good intelligence work and with good police work we can be able to prevent these things from happening," Cadiz said.
Fears of abuse
Justice Delos Santos also noted that the court has said in the past that that facts should not be substituted with fears. “In one case, this court said the sea of suspicion has no shore, but it’s like a boat without a rudder.”
Colmenares asserted that while there is a fear that law enforcers may violate the rights of people, especially of those known as critics of the government, their main argument is the law is unconstitutional.
“Whether or not they will abuse it is of no primary comment. Are they given the unbridled discretion? The court has declared in so many times that laws are unconstitutional because of unbridled discretion,” he added.
The SC wrapped up its interpellation of the petitioners on Tuesday, after four hours-long sessions. Solicitor General Jose Calida is expected to present the government’s defense of the law on March 9.
Meanwhile, recaps of the four days of the oral arguments may be read here, here, here and here.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.
A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.
Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Michael Varcas
The fourth day of Oral arguments on the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Law, which was scheduled on February 23, is suspended.
The Supreme Court says the oral arguments will resume on March 2 at 2:30 p.m.
SC clerk of court Edgar Aricheta says some of the justices are on self quarantine as a precaution against COVID-19.
Oral Arguments on the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 (RA 11479) will resume on March 2, 2021 at 2:30pm. https://t.co/EmDwhhia0a #ATAOrals pic.twitter.com/uAJEj0Vpps— Philippine Supreme Court Public Information Office (@SCPh_PIO) February 22, 2021
Solicitor General Jose Calida says Aeta farmers Japer Gurung and Junior Ramos are withdrawing their petition-in-intervention to join the legal fight against the Anti-Terrorism Act.
He says, citing affidavits from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples' and the Public Attorney's Office, that the two say they were offered P1,000 to sign the petition.
They say they did not sign the petition-in-intervention voluntarily.
Inquirer.net condemns the threat of Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. to sue reporter Tetch Torres-Tupas for her report on two Aetas who sought help from the Supreme Court against the anti-terrorism law.
Parlade accused Torres-Tupas as a propagandist in a Facebook post on February 3.
"INQUIRER.net takes vigorous exception to the apparent red-tagging of our reporter and expresses alarm over Parlade’s attempt to sow fear, stifle dissent and curtail her right to make truthful and objective reports," Inquirer.net says in a statement.
Retired Supreme Court justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio Morales urge the high court to confirm whether social media post attributed to "Antonio Parlade" is an official communication from the government.
The petitioners ask the SC to direct the Office of the Solicitor General to write an explanation about the post advising the public to be "watchful of groups opposing the anti-terror law.
"Though some portions directly name specific persons, the Post also groups together petitioners as part of 'individuals, groups and organizations' who should be monitored for 'pposing a law that will protect citizens from terrorists,'" the petition read.
The Supreme Court resets oral arguments on anti-terrorism law petitions to February 2, after Solicitor General Jose Calida said his assistant solicitor general and some staff tested positive for COVID-19. — Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag
- Latest
- Trending