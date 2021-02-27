#VACCINEWATCHPH
Phivolcs records more quakes at Taal Volcano as activity remains â€˜abnormalâ€™
This photo shows Philippine Coast Guard personnel assisting residents near the Taal Volcano Island in evacuation after increased seismic activity from the volcano
Release/Philippine Coast Guard

(Philstar.com) - February 27, 2021 - 3:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded more volcanic quakes in the past 24 hours.

According to Phivolcs, they have recorded 28 volcanic quakes and 130 volcanic tremor episodes having durations of one to five minutes since yesterday.

The last time a volcanic quake was recorded at Taal Volcano was on February 23, when one quake was recorded.

Phivolcs also observed the volcano emitting weak steam-laden plumes.

Despite the marked increase in earthquakes, Phivolcs kept Alert Level 1 over the volcano, indicating “abnormal” activity. The volcano had been at that alert level since March 19, 2020.

Phivolcs said that with Alert Level 1 raised, sudden steam-driven explosions, volcanic quakes, minor ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano island.

It added that entry into the island and Taal’s permanent danger zone should be strictly prohibited.

The continued volcanic activity seen at Taal recently has prompted a forced evacuation of residents living near Taal Volcano.

Taal erupted last Jan. 13, 2020, unleashing a kilometers-high ash column and lava fountain. The restive activity led to the evacuation of thousands living on the volcano island and high-risk areas and the destruction of houses and establishments in Batangas. — Xave Gregorio

