COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 566,420 with 1,557 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s coronavirus caseload rose to 566,420 Wednesday after 1,557 additional infections were added to the tally.

The number of active cases stands at 30,970 or 5.5% of the nation’s confirmed cases, latest data from the Department of Health showed.

The DOH also announced 392 additional recovered patients, pushing total recoveries to 523,321.

Meanwhile, 22 more patients died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 12,129.

What’s new today?

The Food and Drug Administration and DOH said they will investigate the special envoy to China’s use of smuggled COVID-19 shots. In an interview with One News, Tulfo said the took the illegally procured Sinopharm jabs with some “Cabinet-level” officials, a senator and members of the Presidential Security Group.

There is still no definite date for the arrival of Sinovac vaccine doses in the country. But Helen Yang, Sinovac Biotech general manager, said the company aims to deliver the first batch of jabs “in this week or next week.”

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency was not consulted on the proposal to grant the United Kingdom and Germany exemption from the deployment cap on medical workers in exchange for a supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported only one new COVID-19 case, no new recoveries and no new fatalities among Filipinos abroad. This brought the total number of COVID-19 cases among Filipino nationals abroad to 14,872.

— with report from Xave Gregorio