Philippines logs 1,414 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 564,865

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 564,865 Tuesday, with 1,414 new infections recorded.

The number of people who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine stands at 29,817 or 5.3% of the total, the Department of Health reported. Nearly 94% are mild and asymptomatic cases.

Sixteen more patients died from the respiratory illness, raising the fatality count to 12,107.

The DOH also logged 72 additional recovered patients. To date, 522,941 have survived COVID-19 in the Philippines.

What’s new today?

President Rodrigo Duterte will not put the country under modified general community quarantine—the lowest quarantine mode—until COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out. Malacañang said the president “also wants vaccination to start the soonest possible time in order to ease the community quarantine.”

The delivery date of COVID-19 vaccines developed by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca to the Philippines may be finalized this week, an official of the World Health Organization said.

— with report from Xave Gregorio