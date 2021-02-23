#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Philippines logs 1,414 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 564,865
Barangay officials and police monitor residents entering and exiting a controlled chokepoint as 33 barangays were placed under strict lockdown for 14 days following the continuous increase in COVID-19 cases in Pasay City on Feb. 21, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

Philippines logs 1,414 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 564,865

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 564,865 Tuesday, with 1,414 new infections recorded. 

The number of people who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine stands at 29,817 or 5.3% of the total, the Department of Health reported. Nearly 94% are mild and asymptomatic cases. 

Sixteen  more patients died from the respiratory illness, raising the fatality count to 12,107.

The DOH also logged 72 additional recovered patients. To date, 522,941 have survived COVID-19 in the Philippines. 

 

 

What’s new today?

  • President Rodrigo Duterte will not put the country under modified general community quarantine—the lowest quarantine mode—until COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out. Malacañang said the president “also wants vaccination to start the soonest possible time in order to ease the community quarantine.”
  • The delivery date of COVID-19 vaccines developed by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca to the Philippines may be finalized this week, an official of the World Health Organization said.

with report from Xave Gregorio

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government didn't know about indemnity requirement for vaccines &mdash; Palace official
Government didn't know about indemnity requirement for vaccines — Palace official
By Christian Deiparine | 1 day ago
"We were not apprised or we did not know about that. Plantsado na sana lahat then this came out," Cabinet Secretary Karlo...
Headlines
fbfb
Senior Duterte not on vaccine priority list &ndash; Palace
Senior Duterte not on vaccine priority list – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte won’t be among the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19 because the China-made shots that are expected...
Headlines
fbfb
Nurses for vaccines: Philippines in talks with UK, Germany
Nurses for vaccines: Philippines in talks with UK, Germany
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment is negotiating to secure at least 600,000 COVID vaccines from the United Kingdom and...
Headlines
fbfb
De Lima appeals denial of bail, bid to junk charge in 2nd drug case
De Lima appeals denial of bail, bid to junk charge in 2nd drug case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
Sen. Leila De Lima on Tuesday appealed the dismissal of her plea to post bail and junk the second drug case she is facing,...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 6 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace: Government mulling 50% insurance subsidy for hog raisers amid shortage
Palace: Government mulling 50% insurance subsidy for hog raisers amid shortage
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Augmenting the supply of pork in the market was one of the topics discussed during Monday night's Cabinet meeting at Malacañang,...
Headlines
fbfb
Cardinal Tagle gets another Vatican post
Cardinal Tagle gets another Vatican post
2 hours ago
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle earned an additional role in the Vatican after Pope Francis appointed him as a member of the body...
Headlines
fbfb
'Auring' leaves 1 dead and 2 missing; 31,884 families displaced
'Auring' leaves 1 dead and 2 missing; 31,884 families displaced
3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Auring (international name Dujuan) has left tens of thousands affected in its aftermath, with a single casualty...
Headlines
fbfb
Citing relentless red-tagging and arrests, SC urged to temporarily stop anti-terror law implementation
Citing relentless red-tagging and arrests, SC urged to temporarily stop anti-terror law implementation
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
In another show of unity, petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 made another push to urge the Supreme Court to...
Headlines
fbfb
House approves vaccine indemnification fund
House approves vaccine indemnification fund
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Voting 225 with six abstentions, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill 8648 (Emergency...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with