#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
With gov't submission of requirements, arrival date for AstraZeneca jabs may be set this week
Syringes are loaded with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine at the Skane University Hospital vaccination centre in Malmo, Sweden, on February 17, 2021.
Johan NILSSON/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP

With gov't submission of requirements, arrival date for AstraZeneca jabs may be set this week

(Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 1:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — The delivery date of coronavirus vaccines developed by British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca to the Philippines may be finalized this week, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

This, after the Philippine government met all the requirements to receive AstraZeneca jabs from the WHO-led COVAX facility.

“I understand the Department of Health supplied all letters necessary to COVAX initiative to access early rollout of AstraZeneca vaccines. My understanding is there’s no requirement in the case of AstraZeneca for further exchange of letters between the manufacturer and the Philippines,” said Rabindra Abeyashinge, WHO country representative.

The Philippines is expected to receive around 5.5 million to 9.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this year.

“What we're looking at now is accelerating the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines at least a part of the shipment to the Philippines,” he said. 

The WHO official also said the “impasse” between the Philippines and American vaccine manufacturer Pfizer on the delivery of much awaited COVID-19 shots may be resolved soon after the government received a side letter from the drugmaker. A side letter is a document used as a supplementary to a contract.

“We believe that within the day today or tomorrow or whenever the legal teams have cleared those documents, we will see a resolution of that impasse and maybe there will be room to hear about when potential vaccine deliveries can happen,” Abeyasinghe said.

Three vaccines have been approved for emergency use in the Philippines—Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac—but so far none have been delivered and the government is under criticism over the delayed vaccine rollout.

Officials said the delivery of 117,000 doses of vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech faced delays due to requirements such as indemnification.

‘No link to Dengvaxia’

Abeyasinghe also said the requirement of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for the Philippines to submit indemnification agreements is not connected to the country’s experience with Dengvaxia.

Last week, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said drugmakers were concerned with the country’s previous experiences with anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia. The government submitted indemnification agreements to access vaccine doses through the COVAX facility.

But Abeyasinghe clarified that the “requirements and the standard agreements are common to all countries.”

“They’re not specific to the Philippines and they’re not related to any issue that happened in the country relating to Dengvaxia or anything else,” Abeyasinghe said.

“The indemnification clause is something manufacturers are demanding from every country irrespective of whether they are buying from manufacturers or whether they are receiving vaccines through the COVAX facility or some other mechanism,” he added.

The controversy was highly politicized despite the lack of conclusive evidence that the vaccine developed by French firm Sanofi Pasteur caused the deaths of children inoculated with it during the previous administration.

The fiasco also eroded public trust in life-saving vaccines. A survey of pollster Pulse Asia released last month showed nearly half of Filipinos would opt out of inoculation. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 

 

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government didn't know about indemnity requirement for vaccines &mdash; Palace official
Government didn't know about indemnity requirement for vaccines — Palace official
By Christian Deiparine | 21 hours ago
"We were not apprised or we did not know about that. Plantsado na sana lahat then this came out," Cabinet Secretary Karlo...
Headlines
fbfb
Nurses for vaccines: Philippines in talks with UK, Germany
Nurses for vaccines: Philippines in talks with UK, Germany
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment is negotiating to secure at least 600,000 COVID vaccines from the United Kingdom and...
Headlines
fbfb
No more swab test for all tourists in Cebu
No more swab test for all tourists in Cebu
By Le Phyllis Antojado | 14 hours ago
Cebu province has eliminated the swab test requirement for tourists in a move to revive its economy, which has taken a beating...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
Philippine envoy to China: Beijing assured Philippines it won't be a target of coast guard law
By Alexis Romero | 6 days ago
China has given an assurance that it is not targeting the Philippines when it adopted a controversial law allowing the Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
House approves vaccine indemnification fund
House approves vaccine indemnification fund
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Voting 225 with six abstentions, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading House Bill 8648 (Emergency...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Auring weakens, but rains to persist
Auring weakens, but rains to persist
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Tropical Depression Auring (international name Dujuan) weakened into a low-pressure area after making landfall over Batag...
Headlines
fbfb
Labor group files P100 wage hike petition
Labor group files P100 wage hike petition
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Labor group Defend Jobs Philippines yesterday filed a formal petition seeking a P100 across-the-board wage increase for workers...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilSTAR Media Group bags Anvils for anniversary campaign, BW series
PhilSTAR Media Group bags Anvils for anniversary campaign, BW series
By Denise Nicole Uy | 14 hours ago
Known to celebrate excellence of leading industry professionals, the 56th Anvil Awards recognized the outstanding performance...
Headlines
fbfb
Vaccine suppliers with EUA may start phase 3 trials
Vaccine suppliers with EUA may start phase 3 trials
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
Having secured emergency use authorization or EUA for their respective vaccines, COVID-19 vaccine suppliers will most likely...
Headlines
fbfb
Tighten watch over pork imports, Customs told
Tighten watch over pork imports, Customs told
By Czeriza Valencia | 14 hours ago
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III directed the Bureau of Customs to watch out for traders who may misclassify pork imports...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with