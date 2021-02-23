#VACCINEWATCHPH
'Auring' leaves 1 dead and 2 missing; 31,884 families displaced
Residents walk past flooded houses near a swolen river due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Auring (Dujuan) in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur province, on Mindanao island on February 21, 2021.
AFP/Erwin Mascarinas

(Philstar.com) - February 23, 2021 - 2:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Auring (international name Dujuan) left tens of thousands "affected" in its aftermath, with a single casualty so far and at least two missing per the latest from disaster response officials.

In an advisory on Tuesday, the NDRRMC said Caraga, where 31,292 families were displaced, tallied one death and two missing.

NDRRMC said 566 families were displaced in the Davao region. Northern Mindanao had 18 families displaced and Bicol Region had eight.

In total, 18,996 families were also preemptively evacuated across six regions:

  • Caraga (13,744 families)
  • Region VI (2,086 families)
  • Region VII (1,919 families)
  • Region VIII (812 families)
  • Region XI (430 families)
  • Region X (5 families)

Auring made a single landfall over Batag Island in Laoang in Northern Samar on February 22, carrying 45 kilometers per hour peak winds and gustiness of 55 kph.

Many provinces and municipalities were also placed under PAGASA's tropical cyclone wind signals that were entirely lifted yesterday with it since weakening into a low pressure area.

Despite this, many photos on social media have shown communities flooded due to heavy rains. NDRRMC added that some 240 houses had also been damaged.

The agency has yet to come up with the amount on the extent of Auring's damage but Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles earlier today said President Rodrigo Duterte would visit those affected. — Christian Deiparine with reports from James Relativo/Pilipino Star Ngayon

BICOL CARAGA DAVAO NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL RODRIGO DUTERTE
